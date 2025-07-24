^

'Emong' nears landfall, bringing threat of storm surges

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 9:15pm
'Emong' nears landfall, bringing threat of storm surges
Weather map of state weather bureau PAGASA, showing Typhoon Emong, as of 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 24.
PAGASA / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Emong maintained its strength Thursday evening as it moved slowly toward potential landfall near the western portion of Pangasinan, according to the state weather bureau.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the center of Emong was estimated 105 kilometers northwest of Iba, Zambales. The storm was moving eastward slowly, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 150 kph.

Storm surge threat. PAGASA warned of a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge, with peak heights possibly reaching 1.0 to 3.0 meters within 24 hours.

This threat affects low-lying and exposed coastal areas in:

  • Batanes
  • Northern mainland Cagayan
  • Babuyan Islands
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Zambales.

Rough coastal waters. A gale warning was issued at 5 p.m. for the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. Sea conditions are expected to be dangerous, with the following outlook:

  • Up to 14.0 meters: Western seaboards of Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.
  • Up to 8.0 meters: Western seaboard of Zambales and the remaining seaboard of Pangasinan.
  • Up to 6.0 meters: Western seaboard of Bataan.
  • Up to 4.5 meters: Western seaboards of Batangas, Lubang Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.

PAGASA strongly advised mariners of all types of vessels in these areas to remain in port or seek shelter immediately.

Other affected areas include:

  • 3.0 to 4.0 meters: Eastern seaboards of Isabela and mainland Cagayan; western seaboards of northern Palawan (including Calamian Islands); northeastern Aurora; Batanes; Babuyan Islands; Marinduque; Kalayaan Islands; southern Quezon; eastern Oriental Mindoro; western and northern Romblon

  • 2.0 to 2.5 meters: Remaining seaboards of mainland Cagayan, Aurora, Cavite; Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila; Surigao del Sur; western Palawan, Antique; eastern Catanduanes and Davao Oriental; Aklan; Northern Samar; remaining seaboards of the Bicol Region, Batangas, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, southwestern Negros Occidental, Iloilo, and western Guimaras

Motorbancas and small vessels in these areas are urged to take precautionary measure

Signal No. 4

The following areas are under Tropical Wind Signal No. 4:

  • Southwestern portion of Ilocos Sur: Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Tagudin
  • Northwestern portion of La Union: Bangar, Luna, Balaoan, Bacnotan, San Juan, City of San Fernando, Bauang
  • Extreme northwestern portion of Pangasinan: Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda, City of Alaminos

Signal No. 3

The following areas are under Tropical Wind Signal No. 3:

  • Southern portion of Ilocos Norte: Laoag City, San Nicolas, Sarrat, Dingras, Solsona, Nueva Era, City of Batac, Marcos, Paoay, Currimao, Banna, Pinili, Badoc
  • The rest of Ilocos Sur
  • The rest of La Union
  • Northern and western portions of Pangasinan: Burgos, Dasol, Mabini, Lingayen, Bugallon, Infanta, Labrador, Sual, Dagupan City, San Fabian, Binmaley
  • Abra
  • Western portion of Mountain Province: Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko
  • Western portion of Benguet: Sablan, Kapangan, Mankayan, Tuba, Bakun, Kibungan

Signal No. 2

The following areas are under Tropical Wind Signal No. 2:

  • The rest of Ilocos Norte
  • The rest of Pangasinan
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • The rest of Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • The rest of Benguet
  • Babuyan Islands
  • Northern and western portions of mainland Cagayan: Rizal, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Allacapan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Santo Niño, Piat, Tuao
  • Western portion of Nueva Vizcaya: Kayapa, Santa Fe, Ambaguio, Aritao, Bambang, Bayombong, Villaverde, Solano, Bagabag
  • Northern portion of Zambales: Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Palauig, Iba

Signal No. 1

The following areas are under Tropical Wind Signal No. 1:

  • Batanes
  • The rest of Cagayan
  • Western and central portions of Isabela: Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig, Quirino, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, San Mateo, Ramon, Cordon, Burgos, Cabatuan, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Tumauini, Gamu, Luna, Maconacon, Alicia, San Mariano, Naguilian, San Guillermo, City of Cauayan, Echague, Ilagan City, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, City of Santiago, Reina Mercedes, San Agustin, Divilacan, San Isidro, Jones, Quirino
  • The rest of Nueva Vizcaya
  • The rest of Zambales
  • Northern portion of Bataan: Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong, Tarlac
  • Northern portion of Pampanga: Porac, Floridablanca, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Magalang
  • Western and central portions of Nueva Ecija: Carranglan, Lupao, Talugtug, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Science City of Muñoz, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Rizal, Llanera, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Aliaga, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Jaen, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, Bongabon, Laur

Emong’s track

PAGASA said Emong is forecast to move initially eastward, then northeastward Thursday. The typhoon is likely to make landfall or pass very close to western Pangasinan within the next three hours. Landfall in La Union or Ilocos Sur is also possible late Thursday evening or early Friday morning, July 25.

Forecast track of Typhoon Emong as of 8 p.m., July 25, 2025.
PAGASA

After crossing Northern Luzon’s mountainous terrain, Emong is expected to emerge over the Babuyan Channel by Friday morning or noon. It may pass near or over the Babuyan Islands between noon and afternoon, and potentially near Batanes later that evening.

While Emong may weaken slightly due to land interaction, PAGASA said its compact circulation and favorable environmental conditions could still allow brief intensification before landfall.

 

ADVISORY

EMONGPH

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
