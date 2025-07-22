^

Weather

3 LPAs monitored; one may become a tropical depression

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 10:54am
3 LPAs monitored; one may become a tropical depression
Satellite image shows three low pressure areas being monitored as of 8 a.m. on July 22, 2025.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — One of the low pressure areas (LPAs) being monitored by state weather bureau PAGASA has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22, the LPA, estimated to be 1,140 kilometers east of Central Luzon, may intensify into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, two other LPAs have a “medium chance” of developing into tropical cyclones over the same period.

One of them, located within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), was last spotted 225 kilometers east southeast of Basco, Batanes.

The other, still outside PAR, was located around 2,850 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

RELATED: Monsoon rains to hammer Metro Manila, Luzon until Thursday

HABAGAT

LOW PRESSURE AREA

PAGASA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hong Kong hit by strong winds, heavy rain as Typhoon Wipha skirts past

Hong Kong hit by strong winds, heavy rain as Typhoon Wipha skirts past

1 day ago
Hong Kong was battered by strong winds and heavy rain on Sunday as Typhoon Wipha skirted along China's southern coast,...
Weather
fbtw
LPA inside PAR has &lsquo;high potential&rsquo; to develop &mdash; PAGASA

LPA inside PAR has ‘high potential’ to develop — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 6 days ago
As of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, PAGASA reported the low pressure area (LPA) was estimated to be located 995 kilometers...
Weather
fbtw
Yellow warning up for Metro Manila, nearby areas amid heavy monsoon rains

Yellow warning up for Metro Manila, nearby areas amid heavy monsoon rains

1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA issued a yellow rainfall warning on Monday morning, July 21, for Metro Manila and several surrounding...
Weather
fbtw
After 'Crising', another cyclone may form inside PAR

After 'Crising', another cyclone may form inside PAR

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 days ago
As the country continues to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Crising, another potential cyclone may be forming within the...
Weather
fbtw
8 areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Crising' threatens Northern Luzon landfall

8 areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Crising' threatens Northern Luzon landfall

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 4 days ago
Tropical Storm Crising has intensified and is expected to make landfall over Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands by Friday afternoon...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Monsoon rains to drench parts of Luzon, Visayas through midweek

Monsoon rains to drench parts of Luzon, Visayas through midweek

1 day ago
Monsoon rains will continue over Metro Manila, much of Luzon, and parts of the Visayas through Wednesday, state weather bureau...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Crising&rsquo; intensifies into severe tropical storm, exits PAR

‘Crising’ intensifies into severe tropical storm, exits PAR

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Cyclone Crising has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it exited the Philippine area of responsi...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Crising&rsquo; to exit PAR; rains, strong winds to persist

‘Crising’ to exit PAR; rains, strong winds to persist

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Crising is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday, but state weather bureau PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Crising", the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with