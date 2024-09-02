After landfall over Aurora, 'Enteng' likely to intensify Tuesday

Tropical cyclone "Enteng" (international name: Yagi) as seen in this satellite rendering from the U.S. Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center as of 6 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated. First published 4:11 p.m.) — Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) has moved inland and is now over Quirino Province after making landfall earlier in Casiguran, Aurora.

As of 4 p.m., the center of tropical storm Enteng was located near Maddela, Quirino (16.3°North, 122.3°East) as it continued to move north northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph), state weather bureau PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. advisory.

It maintains maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center, with gusts reaching up to 140 kph. Strong to gale-force winds extend up to 200 kilometers from the storm's center.

Forecast track. Enteng is expected to continue its movement north northwestward or northward across Cagayan Valley or the northern Cordillera Administrative Region before turning west northwestward over the Babuyan Channel on the morning of September 3.

From tomorrow afternoon, September 3 through Thursday, Enteng will track westward over the West Philippine Sea. It is also likely to further intensify on Tuesday afternoon, September 3, possibly becoming a severe tropical storm.

The cyclone will then exit the Philippine area of responsibility by September 4.

PAGASA Forecast track of tropical cyclone Enteng as of 5 p.m. on September 2.

Wind signals

The tropical cyclone wind signals in areas over Luzon are still in effect.

Here are the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals hoisted as of 2 p.m.:

Signal No. 2

Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk)

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler)

Winds in these areas are expected to range from 62 to 88 kph, posing a minor to moderate threat to life and property.

Signal No. 1

Batanes

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Eastern portion of Pangasinan (Rosales, Asingan, Binalonan, Sison, San Manuel, Santa Maria, Balungao, San Quintin, Tayug, Umingan, Natividad, San Nicolas)

Abra

Rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Eastern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte, Obando, City of Meycauayan, Bocaue, Balagtas, Bustos, Baliuag, Pandi, Santa Maria, Marilao, Angat, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel)

Metro Manila

Rizal

Northeastern Laguna (Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Famy, Siniloan)

Northern Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real), including Polillo Islands

Winds in these areas are forecast to be between 39 and 61 kph, with minimal to minor impacts expected.