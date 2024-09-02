'Enteng' spotted over Infanta, Quezon

Image shows the track forecast of Tropical Storm Enteng as of 11 a.m.; Sept. 2, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) has maintained its strength as it moved north northwestward over the sea east of Polillo Islands on Monday morning, September 2, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In the state weather bureau’s 11 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, "Enteng" was spotted at 115 kilometers (km) northeast of Infanta, Quezon, or 85 km east southeast of Baler, Aurora (15.5°North, 122.4°East).

The tropical storm packs maximum sustained winds of 75 km per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 90 kph, with strong to gale-force winds extending up to 290 km from the center.

Track forecast

Enteng is expected to make landfall over Isabela or Cagayan this afternoon or evening. PAGASA added that a landfall in northern Aurora remains a possibility.

The storm is forecast to turn more northwestward or west-northwestward over mainland Northern Luzon, emerging over the Luzon Strait by late morning.

It will then continue moving westward across the Luzon Strait and the West Philippine Sea until Thursday, September 5.

On Wednesday, September 4, Enteng may exit the Philippine area of responsibility.

Enteng is expected to remain a tropical storm as it traverses mainland northern Luzon.

However, it could further intensify starting Wednesday, with the storm potentially reaching severe tropical storm status and escalating to a typhoon by Friday, according to PAGASA.

Tropical cyclone wind signal

The tropical cyclone wind signals in areas over Luzon are still in effect.

Here are the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals hoisted as of 11 a.m.:

Signal No. 2

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk)

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler)

Polillo Islands

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, Vinzons)

Winds in these areas are expected to range from 62 to 88 kph, posing a minor to moderate threat to life and property.

Signal No. 1

Batanes

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Eastern portion of Pangasinan (Rosales, Asingan, Binalonan, Sison, San Manuel, Santa Maria, Balungao, San Quintin, Tayug, Umingan, Natividad, San Nicolas)

Abra

Rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba)

Eastern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte, Obando, City of Meycauayan, Bocaue, Balagtas, Bustos, Baliuag, Pandi, Santa Maria, Marilao, Angat, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel)

Metro Manila

Rest of Quezon

Rizal

Laguna

Eastern portion of Batangas (San Juan, Santo Tomas, City of Tanauan, Lipa City, Malvar, Balete, Padre Garcia, Rosario)

Marinduque

Rest of Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Winds in these areas are forecast to be between 39 and 61 kph, with minimal to minor impacts expected.

Rainfall outlook

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in several parts of Luzon, particularly in the northern and central portions of Quezon (including Polillo Islands), Rizal, Laguna, Metro Manila, Cavite, Zambales, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, eastern Bulacan, Aurora, eastern Isabela, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands) and Benguet.

In these areas, 100-200 millimeters (mm) of rain is expected from today until tomorrow noon, September 3.

Ilocos Sur and Abra are anticipated to receive 100 to 200 mm of rain from tomorrow noon to Wednesday noon, September 4.

Meanwhile, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, and the rest of the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and CALABARZON are expected to receive 50 to 100 mm of rain.