DENR asked to set talks with Masungi, Blue Star

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 29, 2025 | 6:44pm
Photo taken on March 7, 2025, shows the facade of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources central office on Visayas Avenue, Quezon City.
MANILA, Philippines —The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has been asked to propose a date, no later than May 2, for preliminary talks with the Masungi Georeserve Foundation and developer Blue Star Construction and Development Corp.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, directed the parties in an April 11 hearing to form a technical working group to review all documents related to Blue Star’s agreements with the DENR.

The committee’s motu proprio inquiry focuses on a 2002 supplemental agreement tied to a 1997 joint venture for a housing project, which the DENR terminated on March 7.

This cancellation has sparked a back-and-forth debate between the Masungi Georeserve and the DENR over allegations cited in the termination notice, including an order to evict the developer from Lot 10 — a 270-hectare parcel within the protected Upper Marikina River Basin Watershed.

In a press release on Tuesday, April 29, Masungi Georeserve said the technical working group first convened on April 24 “to establish a fact-based foundation for discussions” on the agreement.

Ann Dumaliang, Masungi’s trustee and daughter of Blue Star’s owner Ben Dumaliang, said the foundation is ready for the dialogue and believes continued cooperation on conservation efforts is the “best way forward.”

“Conservation efforts succeed through strong partnerships on the ground. Strengthening proven models like Masungi is vital if we are to safeguard our remaining forests,” she added.

What has been argued?

For the DENR, the deal was voided due to Blue Star’s failure to complete the housing project for government workers, on top of other alleged violations that included charging fees and restricting access to the agency’s personnel. 

But Masungi and Blue Star countered that the joint venture required the DENR to first clear Lot 10 of illegal occupants — a condition that they said had not been met. 

In the absence of this, Blue Star said it focused on conservation and restoration efforts in the ecologically rich area known for its limestone karsts and biodiversity. With the supplemental agreement's cancellation, Masungi argued that it lacked due process, as no proper dialogue took place. 

Blue Star also pointed out that the agreement required an oversight committee to facilitate communication with the DENR, but it was never formed. The DENR, however, argued that this was just not the platform the agency used to address matters with the firm in previous administrations.

Masungi's efforts

To date, over 2,000 hectares of forestland in the province have been restored due to Masungi Georeserve’s efforts. 

RELATED: Lost in translation: Masungi developer flagged costs, DENR saw demand for payment

The foundation has received international recognition from institutions such as the United Nations and World Expo Osaka 2025 for its conservation work. Most recently, it won the 2024 National Energy Globe Award for pioneering ecosystem restoration efforts. 

Amid their ongoing conservation initiatives, Masungi has also faced a coordinated disinformation campaign, with paid trolls attempting to discredit their work after the DENR announced plans in 2024 to cancel a 2017 agreement regarding a perpetual land trust.

This agreement was signed under former Environment Secretary Gina Lopez’s term, which formalized Masungi's commitment to restoring 2,700 hectares in the protected landscape. 

“Stakeholders from government, academe, and environment spaces have expressed hope that through dialogue, cooperation, and mutual commitment, the gains made for Masungi’s conservation can be preserved and further strengthened for future generations,” the foundation said.

