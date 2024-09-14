^

Climate and Environment

Subic Freeport seeks carbon-neutral status

E.H. Edejer - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 3:08pm
Subic Freeport seeks carbon-neutral status
SBMA Ecology Center manager Amethya dela Llana explains how Subic’s natural carbon sinks work to reduce the free port’s carbon footprint.
SBMA Ecology Center

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines — A senior official of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said on Wednesday, September 11, that the Subic agency will reduce greenhouse gas emissions here and bring it to zero balance within 16 years under a program to make Subic the country’s first carbon-neutral economic zone.

SBMA Ecology Center manager Amethya dela Llana said Subic agency will balance out carbon emissions by increasing the capacity of Subic’s natural ecosystem to absorb greenhouse gases and making carbon-neutrality SBMA’s “new way of life.”

Dela Llana, who is also SBMA OIC Senior Deputy Administrator for Regulatory, read the agency’s Declaration of Carbon Neutrality during the opening of the two-day Central Luzon Sustainable Tourism Summit at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center here on Wednesday.

She pointed out that SBMA’s pledge for carbon neutrality was made in support of the government’s 2021 commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change for a 75% reduction of greenhouse gases under the first nationally-determined contribution.

The Subic Bay Freeport, which is located in part in a former military reservation, is now a bustling economic zone with 1,800 business locators, more than 158,000 workers and thousands of residents located in three housing areas.

Dela Llana said that to reduce Subic’s carbon footprint, the SBMA utilize as natural carbon sinks the 10,000-hectare Subic Watershed Forest Reserve, some 60 hectares of wetlands and mangroves, and seagrass beds located in the bay area.

She added the SBMA will protect, restore, and expand Subic’s natural ecosystem, “so it can do what it does best – capturing carbon emissions.”

The SBMA also committed to establish a roadmap for net zero-carbon buildings inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone; develop a set of supporting incentives and programs that will enable Subic business locators to achieve net-zero targets; and use emerging technologies leveraging renewable energy, Dela Llana also said.

A pioneering project under this program was revealed previously by SBMA Chairman and Administrator Jose Aliño during the “Build Better More” Infrastructure Forum held in July at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac. 

This is the SBMA’s P250-million Carbon Neutral Port project, which Aliño said will make Subic the first Philippine port with shore power connection for ships. The shore power system, he said, will cut air pollution from ships at berth by 95% by providing shoreside electrical power to a ship at berth while its main and auxiliary engines are shut down. 

He said Phase 1 of the project will be undertaken at Subic’s New Container Terminal in 2025, while Phase 2 will cover both the Naval Supply Depot and Ship Repair Facility from 2026 to 2027. 

Other projects in the pipeline for Subic’s carbon-neutral program will involve decarbonizing buildings and transportation, adopting low-carbon infrastructure designs, energy efficiency and conservation, leveraging renewable energy sources, as well as solid waste and waste water management, Aliño said. 

vuukle comment

GREENHOUSE GASES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
COP29 finance draft reveals divided positions
14 days ago

COP29 finance draft reveals divided positions

14 days ago
The UN has published a draft on climate financing due to be presented at the COP29 in November, laying out the conflicting...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate change fueled deadly Typhoon Carina &mdash; study
August 29, 2024 - 2:53pm

Climate change fueled deadly Typhoon Carina — study

August 29, 2024 - 2:53pm
Climate change turbocharged the winds and rain of Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi), which killed dozens of people...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Senate OKs enabling bill for Loss and Damage Fund Board
August 20, 2024 - 1:03pm

Senate OKs enabling bill for Loss and Damage Fund Board

By Jean Mangaluz | August 20, 2024 - 1:03pm
The Senate passed on the third and final reading the bill that confers a legal personality to the Loss and Damage Fund...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Earth registers hottest July on record &mdash; US agency
August 13, 2024 - 8:49am

Earth registers hottest July on record — US agency

August 13, 2024 - 8:49am
Last month was the hottest July on record, making it the fourteenth straight record-breaking month, a US environmental agency...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Ship leaks molasses into the waters of Negros Occidental
August 8, 2024 - 5:14pm

Ship leaks molasses into the waters of Negros Occidental

By Jean Mangaluz | August 8, 2024 - 5:14pm
An unknown amount of molasses spilled into the waters of Sagay Feeder Port in Negros Occidental, the Philippine Coast Guard...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with