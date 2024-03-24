^

Group calls for plastic-free, climate-friendly Holy Week

March 24, 2024
Group calls for plastic-free, climate-friendly Holy Week
A Catholic lay minister blesses the faithful holding palm fronds in front of a church as part of the traditional lenten devotion on Palm Sunday in Manila on March 24, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — An environmental group on Sunday called on the Catholic faithful to observe a Holy Week free from single-use plastics.

“As we are invited to meditate on Jesus’ journey to the Cross and beyond, this is also an opportune time for devout Catholics to reflect on  how plastic pollution caused mainly by single-use plastics (SUPs) is affecting the People and the Planet,” said Ochie Tolentino, zero waste campaigner of EcoWaste Coalition. 

“We appeal to the faithful to steer away from the insidious throw-away culture that is turning our lands and oceans into dumping grounds and observe climate-friendly and SUP-free practices for the sake of our environment,” she added. 

EcoWaste Coalition expressed concern about the potential increase in plastic waste generated by religious activities during Holy Week, including visits to churches, pilgrimages, and the traditional “pabasa.”

In previous years, the coalition documented widespread littering at churches and pilgrimage sites. The most common discards were disposable plastic items, cigarette butts and food containers. 

“We hope that unlike the previous Holy Weeks, the pilgrims will take ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’ to heart, lessen their usage of SUPs and never drop any litter during their observance of the Holy Week,” Tolentino said. 

EcoWaste Coalition encouraged the faithful to practice a plastic-free Holy Week by doing the following:

  • Avoid using and littering with SUPs, especially at pilgrimage sites
  • Minimize the use of plastic tarpaulins for announcing Holy Week activities as these may contain toxic cadmium and lead
  • Segregate waste at its source. Compost organic or biodegradable materials and recycle non-biodegradable discards
  • For those going out of town, follow the principle: “Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints, kill nothing but time.”
  • Observe a litter-free and smoke-free environment during Senakulo, Alay Lakad, and other events
  • Pick up litter along the route of your neighborhood’s Station of the Cross on Good Friday

