^

Climate and Environment

DENR says Yulo-Loyzaga's foreign trips cost only P3 million

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 4, 2023 | 4:13pm
DENR says Yulo-Loyzaga's foreign trips cost only P3 million
The Philippine delegation, led by Environment chief Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, opens the the first-ever Philippine Pavilion during the 2023 United Nations 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) at the Dubai Expo City in United Arab Emirates on December 1, 2023.
Department of Environment and Natural Resources

MANILA, Philippines — The foreign trips of Environment chief Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga cost only P3 million, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources clarified after a senator questioned the foreign trips and travel expenses of the agency’s officials. 

During the plenary deliberations on the DENR’s proposed P25.38 billion budget in November, Sen. Raffy Tulfo called Yulo-Loyzaga a “jetsetter” after embarking on 13 to 14 foreign trips this year. 

He also questioned the large budgets allocated for overseas travels: P1.1 billion in 2023 and P1.173 billion in 2024. 

In a statement released last week, Analiza Rebuelta-Teh, DENR undersecretary for finance, said that the agency allocated P1.107 billion this year covering all local and foreign trips of various offices under the department. 

These include DENR’s central office, four staff bureaus, 16 regional offices, 76 provincial environment and natural resources offices, and 146 community environment and natural resources offices. 

Rebuelta-Teh added that the total travel expenditure of the central office was P45.169 million as of November 23, of which P3.048 million were spent for “official missions of the secretary.” 

“This is 0.002% of the total travel budget as per the approved General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023,” the DENR official said. 

Head of COP28 delegation

Yulo-Loyzaga is currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates as the head of the Philippine delegation to the COP28 climate talks. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. opted out of the climate negotiations to focus on a hostage situation in the Red Sea involving 17 Filipino seafarers. 

The Philippine delegation is participating in seven negotiating work streams, covering topics such as loss and damage, climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, just energy transition, global stocktake, and greenhouse gas emissions reduction and avoidance.

Yulo-Loyzaga led the launch of the country’s first-ever pavilion at the major United Nations conference last Friday. 

The Philippine Pavilion showcases the government’s climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies. Side events, including panel discussions and lectures, are also held at the pavilion.

However, some environment and climate groups expressed disappointment at the delegation’s supposed “failure to uphold meaningful participation of communities and civil society” in the Philippine Pavilion. 

vuukle comment

DENR

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

MARIA ANTONIA YULO-LOYZAGA

RAFFY TULFO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Nations rally behind renewables at COP28 climate talks
1 day ago

Nations rally behind renewables at COP28 climate talks

By Nick Perry, Laurent Thomet, Talek Harris | 1 day ago
Nearly 120 nations pledged to triple the world's renewable energy within seven years at UN climate talks Saturday as the United...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Palawan folk fight for future as world scrambles for critical minerals
1 day ago

Palawan folk fight for future as world scrambles for critical minerals

By Gaea Katreena Cabico, Rachel Ganancial | 1 day ago
As Brooke's Point residents grapple with the consequences of mining in their town, the government’s pursuit of exploring...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate talks
1 day ago

Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate talks

1 day ago
The COP28 climate talks in Dubai have begun with a flurry of announcements promising action on global warming,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Philippines seeks to host climate disaster fund &mdash; Marcos
2 days ago

Philippines seeks to host climate disaster fund — Marcos

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged prompt establishment of the "Loss and Damage Fund," aimed at aiding vulnerable nations...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Over 110 countries support tripling renewables by 2030 &mdash; EU chief
2 days ago

Over 110 countries support tripling renewables by 2030 — EU chief

2 days ago
More than 110 countries want the COP28 climate negotiations to adopt a goal of tripling renewable energy and doubling...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
COP28 opens with 'historic' launch of loss and damage fund
3 days ago

COP28 opens with 'historic' launch of loss and damage fund

By Nick Perry | 3 days ago
Nearly 200 nations agreed Thursday to launch a fund to support countries hit by global warming, in a "historic" moment at...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with