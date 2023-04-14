^

Climate and Environment

Philippines, UK pledge cooperation to help protect communities from climate crisis

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 10:14am
Philippines, UK pledge cooperation to help protect communities from climate crisis
This photo taken on December 1, 2022 shows workers building a trail in the Masungi Georeserve in Baras. In Manila, where more than 13 million people live, low-lying areas are often inundated when storms lash the Sierra Madre mountain range, which lies east of the city and acts as a natural barrier to severe weather.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United Kingdom agreed to deepen their cooperation in enhancing resilience to current and future climate impacts, and protecting and restoring the environment.

Environment Secretary Antonia Loyzaga and British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils signed a renewed partnership agreement on climate change and environment during a dialogue on Thursday.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said in a release on Friday that both countries committed to enhance the resilience of their economies, ecosystems and communities, accelerate clean energy transition, mobilize climate finance, and drive inclusive, cross-sectoral collaboration.

“We have a shared understanding that the last mile—our communities and ecosystems that support them—need to be the first mile in terms of investment, impact-based early warning, and environmental protection,” Loyzaga said.

The Philippines is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with poor and rural communities bearing the brunt of strong storms and sea level rise. A survey released last month showed that nine in 10 Filipinos experienced the impacts of climate change in the past three years.

The country is also one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots with at least 700 threatened species.

“Addressing these challenges is not just a public good—it will drive investment, innovation, and empower communities across the Philippines,” Beaufils said.

The Philippines and the United Kingdom also held dialogues on climate change and environment in 2020 and 2022.

CLIMATE CHANGE

ENVIRONMENT

UNITED KINGDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippines, UK pledge cooperation to help protect communities from climate crisis
1 hour ago

Philippines, UK pledge cooperation to help protect communities from climate crisis

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said in a release on Friday that both countries committed to enhance the...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Filipino fishers, anti-nuke activists oppose release of Fukushima water to ocean
17 hours ago

Filipino fishers, anti-nuke activists oppose release of Fukushima water to ocean

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
Fisher Pablo Rosales warned that Japan’s plan would make consumers wary of buying their catch and affect their liv...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
US, Philippines agree to boost collab in tackling climate change, energy transition
2 days ago

US, Philippines agree to boost collab in tackling climate change, energy transition

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
The secretaries agreed to launch the Energy Policy, a high-level platform for the Philippines and the US to develop new forms...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
'Very alarming': Bishop asks gov't to act on mining ops in Homonhon
2 days ago

'Very alarming': Bishop asks gov't to act on mining ops in Homonhon

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
In a statement, Bishop Crispin Varquez of Borongan said the diocese is “very much disturbed” by escalating mining...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
More areas in Luzon, Visayas placed under Signal No. 1; Heavy to intense rain seen
2 days ago

More areas in Luzon, Visayas placed under Signal No. 1; Heavy to intense rain seen

2 days ago
PAGASA placed more areas in Luzon and Visayas under Wind Signal No. 1.
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Philippines, UK to hold third dialogue on climate change, environment partnership
3 days ago

Philippines, UK to hold third dialogue on climate change, environment partnership

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 days ago
In a release, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said its chief Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and UK Ambassador...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with