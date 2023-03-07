What it means for Philippine hotels: WTTC launches verification scheme for ‘Hotel Sustainability Basics’

MANILA, Philippines — The World Travel & Tourism Council on Tuesday (Manila time) officially launched the verification scheme for its “Hotel Sustainable Basics,” a globally recognized and coordinated set of criteria that will be implemented by hotels in the minimum drive to responsible travel and tourism.

Hotel Sustainability Basics was launched in Manila in April 2022 when the Philippines hosted the WTTC Global Summit for the first time.It is composed of 12 criteria that help address the impact of hotels and tourist accommodations across the globe on the environment.

These standards were developed by WTTC in close collaboration with a working group of 11 hotel companies with the support of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance.Among these criteria include actions to measure and reduce energy use, measure and reduce water use, identify and reduce waste, and measure and reduce carbon emissions.

They also include linen reuse program, the use of green cleaning products, the elimination of plastic straws, stirrers, and single-use plastic water bottles, the implementation of bulk amenity dispensers, as well as measures for the benefit of local communities.

The WTTC collaborated with Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and other key leading sector figures including representatives from Greenview, WTTC’s hotel members, Expedia, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and Trip.com Group, as well as the certification bodies SGS and Green Key for this.

Verification scheme

In a virtual interview with Philstar.com, Virginia Messina, senior vice president of Advocacy and Communications of WTTC, explained that the set of 12 criteria had been agreed upon by the industry as the starting point for any hotel’s sustainable journey.

“So, when we say, here are the 12 criteria, you need to start with eight of those from the three categories that we have. And then over the three-year period, you need to move on to 12. So that's what we did,” Messina said.

Those who will meet eight of the 12 criteria in the first year and demonstrate their commitment to working toward all 12 of the criteria by the third year will be granted a stamp by the WTTC.

To ensure that the hotels participating in the initiative are complying with these basics, the WTTC came up with the second phase of the Hotel Sustainability Basics and developed a verification system.

“So, what we did is we partnered with bodies, certification bodies around the world, they don't only work on sustainability, they work protocols and so many different security protocols as well,” Messina told Philstar.com.

“We wanted to make sure that this online process was equally simple. And so, over the last six months, sort of in since the summer of 2022, we started working on this system… so we'll have evidence that they (hotels) are doing these steps,” she continued.

Messina further explained that the verification system has a slight cost attached to it, roughly around 90 to 110 euros a year depending on the package, or an estimated P5,300 to P6,500 based on the current exchange rate. (1 Euro = P58.77). This also applies to the renewal process. This verification system was announced at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said the organization is proud to have launched the verification scheme.

“The initiative is a response to the sector’s need for a baseline for hotels and other tourist lodgings to start their sustainability journeys. Our research shows that most business owners are aware of their responsibility to the environment but many sustainability practices such as efficient water use initiatives are patchy. Basics fills the gap by creating that level playing field for the sector,” Simpson said.

“It is testament to the need for such a scheme that already thousands of hotels from around the world have already signed up to Basics and are beginning their verification processes from today,” she added.

According to WTTC, six major international hotel groups, collectively representing tens of thousands of sites from around the world have now joined Basics as inaugural partners. These include well-known brands such as Accor, Jin Jiang International, Louvre Hotels Group, Meliá Hotels International, Meininger, and Radisson Hotel Group.

“Hotel Sustainability Basics is filling a new and unanswered demand in the hotel industry: to provide a solid, trusted, and clear label for essential hotel sustainability. It’s important we define responsible travel to preserve the planet and protect communities. With Hotel Sustainability Basics we offer the traveler a clear sustainable stay option for all types of hotels around the world,” Inge Huijbrechts, global senior vice president of Sustainability, security & corporate communications at Radisson Hotel Group said.

Huijbrechts said Radisson Hotel Group commits to implementing the basics in its 1,1000 hotels in 2025 along with its shareholder Jin Jiang International and affiliate Louvre Hotel Group and other major hotel groups and destinations around the world.

Philippine hotels' steps

In the Philippines, Hotel 101 announced in June 2022 that it is working toward benchmarking and adopting the criteria of Hotel Sustainability Basics and ASEAN Green Tourism Standard. Both aim to transition the hotels to operate greener.

Messina said that during her visit to the county last year, the Department of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board already expressed commitment to join the initiative

.She also cited that some accommodation establishments in the country are very advanced in taking sustainability seriously.

Messina said that she was impressed by a hotel she stayed in El Nido which is practicing lessening plastic use and energy conservation.

“I was very pleasantly surprised. I was like ‘they are doing the basics and probably more,” she shared.

The WTTC official said that they are hopeful the Hotel Sustainability Basics and its verification scheme would be used by more hotels regardless of their size.