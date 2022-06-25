Hotel 101 group launches sustainability campaign

It is also looking at launching the project in the second half, the company said in a disclosure yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — A hotel group this month launched green initiatives in partnership with the Pasay City Government and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Last Thursday Hotel 101 Group announced its sustainability campaign called 101 Stay Green led by its green team. They signed sustainable agreements with the LGU and the PCG, respectively.

This also came after the Department of Tourism expressed commitment to support the global climate change mitigation efforts by promoting green tourism, among others.

Among the initiatives of the 101 hotels include efforts in water and energy conservation as well as waste management and community engagement, according to Hotel 101 Group Green Team lead and Hotel 101 Manila hotel manager Ryann Dimayuga.

The hotel group’s general manager Gel Gomez considers the formalization of the hotel group’s green campaign as a “big win for the environment.”

“Today is a big win for the environment as we have gathered everyone for the launch of Hotel 101 Group’s sustainability initiatives, and as we commit to a common goal of protecting the environment and putting our stake in our future and the future generations,” Gomez said.

“I am also happy to strengthen our partnerships between the Pasay City government, and the Philippine Coast Guard, both of which we worked closely with during the height of the pandemic, ensuring a safe and happy stay for all our guests across our hotels,” she added.

Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, on the other hand, is thankful that the hotel group is working closely with the LGU for its sustainable initiatives.

“We are happy and thankful for Hotel 101’s eco-projects and plans and to be able to work hand-in-hand guaranteeing our public an eco-conscious, practical, and leisurely stay in our hotels,” the mayor said.

“This is really part of our vision for Pasay City, to be the first Eco-City in the Philippines. So we will always be of support to your endeavors and your journey towards sustainability,” she added.

PCG Deputy Commandant for Administration Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan Jr. likewise congratulated the hotel group for the efforts to save the environment.

“As part of its mandate, the Philippine Coast Guard ensures safe and cleaner seas. But the PCG, through its Marine Environmental Protection Command led by CG RADM Robert Patrimonio, shares the advocacy of likewise, protecting our land-based environment. Without hesitation, PCG vigorously supports Hotel 101 Groups' sustainability initiatives for the environment capped up with a MOA Signing event and is honored to have as partners, the City of Pasay and Hotel 101 Group in this very sublime commitment,” Punzalan said.

Going green

Next month, Hotel 101 Manila will host all of Pasay City Barangay Captains for a half-day training on environmental issues, together with the Philippine Coast Guard Marine Environmental Command.

It added that the group is working toward benchmarking and adopting the criteria provided by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)’s Hotel Sustainability Basics badge and ASEAN Green Tourism Standard, both of which aim to transition the hotels to operate greener.

WTTC last April launched its “Hotel Sustainable Basics,” a globally recognized and coordinated set of criteria that will be implemented by hotels in the minimum drive to responsible travel and tourism during the WTTC at the global summit in Manila.

This highlights 12 actions essential to hotel sustainability that aims to help hotels address and improve their environmental impact.

Meanwhile, as part of the Going Green efforts, Horizon Café at Hotel 101 Manila also introduced its TLC Plant-Based Burger paired with fried sweet potato chips to provide guests a healthier option of a traditional burger with no meat. This will be available on the menu starting June 27.

“These initiatives are part of our authentic, collective efforts in each of our hotels and departments, that contribute to the whole 101 STAY GREEN initiative. I hope that we continue to work together, build on our partnerships, think of more creative ideas to engage our audiences, to make sure we leave a better, greener, and happier future,” Gomez said.

The Hotel 101 Group is a subsidiary of DoubleDragon Corporation, which also operates Hotel 101, Injap Tower Hotel in Iloilo City, and Jinjiang Inn Philippines.