CHR investigating alleged rights violations linked to mining ops in Sibuyan

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said it is already investigating the operations of a mining company on Sibuyan Island in Romblon to find accountability for possible human rights violations there.

The CHR said in a statement on Wednesday that its investigation office and its MIMAROPA office are looking into the situation on Sibuyan Island, which has been compared to the Galapagos in terms of biodiversity.

Residents of Sibuyan Island are opposing the mining exploration activities of Altai Philippines Mining Corporation, fearing the extraction of nickel ore will damage the environment. Sibuyanons have been barricading since January to stop the transport of nickel ore.

"This is not the first independent investigation that CHR is conducting in Sibuyan Island related to the issue of mining," the commission said. The CHR received a complaint in September 2022 that local anti-mining advocates had been the target of harassment and intimidation by the mining company.

"Victims claimed that the company barred teachers from participating in anti-mining gatherings and even refrained them from posting anti-mining sentiments online. Two students were also allegedly brought to the barangay and were forced to issue a public apology. The investigation is still ongoing," it said.

On February 3, police in riot gear broke the through the barricade allowing trucks carrying nickel ore from leaving the island and hurting two residents in the process. Videos taken after the dispersal and that were seen by Philstar.com show police removing handcuffs from a man who had been part of the barricade.

In response to the incident, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources ordered the mining firm to stop the construction and operations of its causeway in San Fernando town, and the transportation of nickel ore.

Responsibilities of private firms

The CHR stressed that private companies have a responsibility to prevent, address, and remedy abuses arising from their business operations under the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

"While APMC has reportedly volunteered to stop its mining operations, there is still a need to determine accountabilities for possible human rights violations and abuses committed, as well as assurance of appropriate remedies for the harm done—not only to the people and their community, but as well as to the environment relative to human rights enshrined in our Constitution and relevant laws in the country," the commission said.

"The pursuit of development and economic growth must not be done to the substantial and irreversible detriment of the environment and Filipinos' human rights," it added.

Two sizable parcels of land in Barangays Barangays España and Taclobo in San Fernando town are slated to be mined by the APMC under its Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA), according to the Project Description for Scoping (PDS) that the firm filed to the DENR

Residents want the DENR to revoke APMC’s exploration permit and MPSA.