DENR cancels quarry permits in Upper Marikina watershed

This February 7, 2021 photo shows the forest around Masungi Georeserve in Baras, Rizal.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources canceled Mineral Production Sharing Agreements within the Masungi Geopark Project and the Upper Marikina watershed previously granted to three firms.

Environment Undersecretary Juan Miguel Cuna signed orders dated December 19 canceling MPSAs granted to Rapid City Realty and Development Corp., Quimson Limestone, Inc., and Quarry Rock Group, Inc.

The Upper Marikina Watershed Coalition said it "recently received" copies of the cancellation orders. Masungi Georeserve Foundation is a member of the coalition.

An MPSA gives contractors the right to mine within a contract area.

According to the order, Rapid City had failed to file the renewal the exploration period for more than 22 years and submit corresponding work programs under the MPSA.

Meanwhile, Quimson had failed to do the following:

Submit and secure approval of the three-year development and/or utilization work program, environmental protection and enhancement program and final mine rehabilitation and decommissioning plan

Establish mine rehabilitation fund and final mine rehabilitation and/or decommissioning fund

Conduct quarrying operations since the approval of MPSA

The DENR said its records show that Quarry Rock failed to do the following:

Conduct mining operations under MPSA

Submit and secure approval of the three-year development and/or utilization work program, environmental protection and enhancement program and final mine rehabilitation and/or decommissioning plan

Establish mine rehabilitation fund and final mine rehabilitation and decommissioning fund

"After three years of campaigning, we look forward to seeing these cancelations enforced and reflected on the ground," the coalition said.

"The fight continues as some of the quarries claim vested rights within protected areas and reportedly maintain a presence on site. Harmful resorts and land grabbers posing as farmers and IPs have also reportedly ramped up harassment against environment defenders and incursions into reforestation sites," it added.

The coalition renewed its call to Environment Secretary Antonia Loyzaga to have a direct dialogue with the Masungi Georeserve Foundation to address concerns about their 2017 agreement to restore and protect parts of the fragile Upper Marikina watershed.

"We urge the public to be wary of political witch hunts and delaying tactics that aim to coerce environment defenders into giving up, as is being done to Masungi Georeserve and the Upper Marikina Watershed defenders," it said.

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples said in a House hearing last week it will assist in seeking an injunction against Masungi to stop the foundation from operating.

A position paper submitted by Masungi to the House panel argued that the project has never displaced indigenous peoples' communities. It added that indigenous peoples are “key allies in the fight against destructive activities.”

The Upper Marikina Watershed, parts of which Masungi seeks to conserve and protect from large-scale quarrying, plays a crucial role in reducing the risk of flooding and other disasters.

