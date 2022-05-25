DENR suspends quarry permits in Upper Marikina watershed, says sites idle anyway

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources suspended Wednesday the mineral sharing production agreements (MPSAs) within the Upper Marikina watershed in Rizal province that were granted to three firms.

Acting environment chief Jim Sampulna signed orders suspending MPSAs granted to Rapid City Realty and Development Corporation, Quimson Limestone, Inc., and Quarry Rock Group, Inc after Masungi Georeserve Foundation alleged the said agreements "do not have prior rights" and "void from the beginning."

An MPSA gives contractors the right to mine within a contract area.

"In regard and pending the review on the said allegations, any activity within the MPSA contract area is hereby suspended," the order read.

In a briefing, Sampulna said the three companies issued MPSAs in the area have not been operational since 2004. According to a release from the department in April, one MPSA will expire in 2023, and the other two will expire in 2024.

"We want to avert further speculations. Ito kasing mga tao pinapalabas pirmi na may operation sa area. Para wala ng speculation, alisin natin ‘yung authority nila to operate para wala nang isipin ‘yung mga tao," Sampulna said.

(We want to avert further speculations. People are making it appear that there are operations in the area. To put an end to speculations, let’s remove their authority to operate.)

Cancelation, not suspension

Groups have been asking authorities to immediately cancel, not merely suspend, quarrying agreements within the 26-126-hectare protected area.

"This is because of both breaches in their contracts that are grounds for cancelation and their location inside a critical watershed and protected area where quarrying is prohibited by law," said Ann Dumaliang, managing trustee of Masungi Georeserve Foundation.

According to Section 18 of Republic Act 11038 or the Extended National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 2018, undertaking mineral exploration or extraction are prohibited within the protected area.

"Ordinary citizens and conservationists cannot take comfort that the quarries can renew their contracts and still harbor interest in this area. There needs to be full, long-term commitment to conservation for this sensitive landscape and that can only be shown through categorical cancellation of existing mining tenements," she added.

The integrity of the watershed has been degraded by decades of illegal logging, quarrying and mining activities, and construction of establishments such as resorts

Last month, Malacañang called on the DENR to probe the alleged illegal quarrying and mining activities, and the reported construction of resort facilities in the Upper Marikina watershed and the Masungi landscape.