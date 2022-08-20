^

DENR to roll out systems to boost data sharing, accounting of natural resources

August 20, 2022 | 9:53am
Mountains in Rizal are seen in this February 7, 2021 photo.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it will create two information systems to enhance the data sharing and the accounting of the country’s natural resources.

In a release Saturday, the DENR stressed the need for a geospatial system to manage its readily available data. The database can be useful in the implementation of government projects and collaboration with other agencies.

Environment Undersecretary Jonas Leones said the system will be helpful in the government’s reforestation program, identification of geohazard risks, conduct of mining operations, monitoring of industry compliances with environmental regulations, land administration, and supervision of protected areas.

“If we can establish this database where all the information is already there, decision-making will be easier and we will be able to discern overlaps in our programs,” Leones said.

The official also said there is a need to conduct a valuation of the natural resources in the Philippines. The Philippines is one of the mega-biodiverse countries in the world, but it is tagged as a biodiversity hotspot with at least 700 threatened species.

“The prime concern of our Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga is that we need to account and put value to our natural resources,” Leones said.

“If we can do that, we will be able to identify our priority initiatives with these resources,” he added.

Yulo-Loyzaga emphasized last month the need for science-based governance, consultation and collaboration with stakeholders, and modernization of the agency’s information management systems. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

