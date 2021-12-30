Scientists urge gov't to develop mangrove forests, seagrass beds to protect coastal residents
MANILA, Philippines — A scientist group called on the government to develop mangrove and beach forests, and seagrass beds, which can help protect coastal communities from hazards.
In a statement Thursday, the Advocates of Science and Technology for the People (AGHAM) urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of the Interior and Local Government to establish coastal greenbelts instead of relocating coastal residents affected by Typhoon Odette (Rai) away from the sea.
According to AGHAM, these ecosystems are natural barriers against storm surge and coastal erosion. Mangrove and beach forests, and seagrass meadows also serve as habitats for commercially important fish and as carbon sinks.
Mangrove forests in Del Carmen, Siargao were able to protect coastal communities from storm surge during the onslaught of 'Odette', OneNews reported.
“This shows that DENR and DILG should exhaust all means to mitigate hazards first, such as developing coastal greenbelts, improving early warning systems and enhancing disaster risk reduction measures up to the local level, before considering totally and permanently uprooting residents from their homes and livelihood,” AGHAM said.
“Development of coastal greenbelts should involve not only planting of mangrove and beach forest species, but also the protection of existing coastal ecosystems,” it added.
Uprooting coastal residents
In a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte this week, DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said the department and the local government of Siargao have agreed to ban coastal residents from returning to their homes “for their safety.” Qualified tenured migrants will be given parcels of lands in other parts of the island, he added.
The DILG wanted the president to create an inter-agency task force that will evict and relocate residents living along coastal easements, its spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in an interview with CNN Philippines.
But Duterte said he was against evicting families from “no-build zones” unless relocation sites are identified.
“Should eviction become inevitable, concerned government agencies should find relocation sites where residents could still practice their livelihood,” AGHAM said.
It added: “Strict implementation of no-build zones must also be practiced, wherein former settlements must not be converted to resorts and other commercial establishments, considering that Siargao is an internationally renowned tourist destination.”
Comprehensive climate strategy
Greenpeace Philippines called on the government as well as candidates in next year’s polls to craft a coherent climate strategy beyond disaster response.
“Odette once again showed us that survivors will struggle beyond each typhoon’s onslaught and initial response efforts. They already spent their Christmas with little to no food or water, amid rising prices of commodities, threats of relocation and the spread of diseases—all while preparing for another rainy New Year,” Greenpeace campaigner Virginia Benosa-Llorin said.
“The lack of action to address the climate crisis has left us scrambling to act on its impacts within weeks. We simply cannot play catch-up anymore,” she added.
‘Odette’—the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2021—affected nearly 4.2 million individuals, mostly in Visayas and Mindanao. It killed at least 397 people and left 83 missing.
PAGASA says severe tropical storm Rai entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was assigned the local name Odette.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government and other regional goverment offices in SOCCSKSARGEN has sent relief supplies for typhoon-stricken areas in the Caraga Region.
The supplies were transported in a 24-vehicle convoy that included dump trucks.
The humanitarian mission is a joint initiative of the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Regional Task Force on COVID-19.
The convoy on Tuesday follows an initial shipment of relief supplies to the Caraga Region that the DILG regional office initiated.
The provisions — clothings, food rations and hygiene kits — were received by DILG personnel in the Caraga region. — The STAR/John Unson
Total agriculture damage from Typhoon Odette is at P5.79 billion and counting, Agriculture Secretary William Dar says.
More than 70,000 hectares of agricultural land were affected.
Meanwhile, more than 506,000 houses were damaged by the super typhoon and may reach up to 600,000, Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario says.
The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388 on Monday, the government said, as disease outbreaks threatened some of the stricken areas.
Typhoon Rai struck the south and center of the Philippines on December 16 and 17, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods that also left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The civil defense office in Manila raised the death toll from Rai to 388 with 60 others missing and hundreds injured. Police previously put the death toll at 375.
Civil defence officials said more than four million people were receiving typhoon aid in 430 cities and towns where about 482,000 houses were damaged or destroyed.
More than 300,000 people remain in evacuation camps, with more than 200,000 others sheltering in the homes of relatives or friends. — AFP
The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388 on Monday, the government said, as disease outbreaks threatened some of the stricken areas.
Typhoon Rai struck the south and centre of the Asian nation on December 16 and 17, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods that also left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The civil defence office in Manila raised the death toll from Rai to 388 with 60 others missing and hundreds injured. Police previously put the death toll at 375. — AFP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide financial assistance to support humanitarian relief operations for those devastated by Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.
“In response to this natural disaster, Canada is providing financial assistance - including through the Red Cross, which will help address immediate needs on the ground, such as water and sanitation. In the days and weeks ahead, we’ll continue to help those who need it most," Trudeau says via Twitter.
International Development Minister Sajjan announces that Canada will commit up to P120 million ($3 million Canadian dollars), of which P20 million ($500,000) will be provided to the Red Rross.
- Latest