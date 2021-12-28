Planning to go to Dolomite beach? Here's what you need to know

MANILA, Philippines — Visitors are advised to make online bookings as the artificial white sand beach along Roxas Boulevard, one of the few public spaces in Metro Manila, reopened Tuesday.

The Manila Bay Dolomite Beach will accept visitors from December 28 to 29, and from January 4 onwards, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said.

Those who plan to visit the man-made white sand beach need to register online, through the Dolomite Beach Appointment System (DBAS), a day before their planned visit. The DBAS was set up to prevent overcrowding in the beach area.

DBAS only processes one appointment at a time.

A maximum of 300 visitors per batch will be allowed entry to the beach area in a given time slot.

LOOK: The Manila Bay Dolomite Beach is now open by online appointment. pic.twitter.com/hVMvreB653 — ???? (@DENROfficial) December 27, 2021

Guests are also advised to comply with the following:

Bring your vaccination card

Wear your face mask properly at all times

Observe physical distance

Do not bring food and drinks inside the beach area

Do not bring pets

No swimming

No vaping or smoking

No littering

Children 11 years old and below are not allowed to enter the beach area

Here are the available time slots:

6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

11 a.m. to 12 nn

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In October, concerns on compliance with health protocols were raised as thousands of people went to the artificial white sand beach following the easing of movement restrictions in Metro Manila. At one point, the number of visitors ballooned to over 120,000.

The incident led to the relief of Jacob Meimban, the ground commander of the Manila Bay Task Force, and changes in protocols.

The reopening of the dolomite beach comes as the country sees an uptick in new COVID-19 infections amid the holiday season and detects more cases of the heavily-mutated Omicron variant.

Environmental groups have criticized the artificial white sand beach, saying it only focuses on beautification and has little to do with the rehabilitation of the degraded Manila Bay.

Opposition to the project and the DENR's defense of it led to the department's spokesperson labeling scientists from the UP Marine Science Institute as "bayaran" (mercenaries).

In response, Dr. Laura David, institute director, said that "scientists stand by science. "

"Whatever they learned, studied, they share it to the public. It is part of their job, their mandate as scientists and being part of the university. As part of the university, it is our mandate to share what we know."