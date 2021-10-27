
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Ex-general to oversee dolomite beach after crowding causes uproar
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 1:48pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ex-general to oversee dolomite beach after crowding causes uproar
Crowds gather as families spend quality time while waiting for the famous Manila Bay sunset at the Manila Dolomite Beach during its 2nd day opening on Sunday (October 17, 2021).
The STAR  /  Miguel De Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Environment chief Roy Cimatu on Wednesday announced the relief of the ground commander of the government’s Manila Bay Task Force as the department investigates crowding at the artificial white sand beach, one of the few public spaces in Metro Manila.



The relief of Jacob Meimban, also the executive director of the Manila Bay Coordinating Office, will pave the way for the "honest to goodness" probe into the surges of visitors to the dolomite beach area, DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said in a briefing.





Meimban will be replaced by retired Army general Reuel Sorilla, who leads the environment department’s Environmental Law Enforcement and Protection Service.



"We have plans. We anticipated it but the number of visitors still exceeded… That’s why I selected a retired general because the issue here is enforcement," said Cimatu, also a military officer.



"We’re not making him (Meimban) a sacrificial [lamb]. He already said that being the commander, he takes full responsibility for what happened," he added.



On October 24, Sunday, the number of people who went to the artificial beach reached 121,744, raising concerns on compliance with health protocols set by the government.



In a statement on Wednesday, fishers’ group Pamalakaya said that aside from holding DENR officials accountable, the dolomite beach should be shut down for good.



"We demand for the shutdown of this dolomite beach that cost us hundreds of millions yet completely irrelevant to the Manila Bay rehabilitation program," Pamalakaya national spokesperson Ronnel Arambulo said. 



To prevent another crowding, the DENR will implement several changes such as limiting the number of visitors there and banning children aged 11 and below.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES
                                                      DOLOMITE BEACH
                                                      MANILA BAY REHABILITATION PROGRAM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Appeals court: Local ordinance banning male back riders unconstitutional
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Appeals court: Local ordinance banning male back riders unconstitutional


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Court of Appeals has declared as unconstitutional Mandaluyong City ordinances that prohibited male back riders on motorcycles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City cop arrested for alleged robbery-extortion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City cop arrested for alleged robbery-extortion


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
A complainant reported that he was mauled and threatened at gunpoint by the police officer, who forcibly took his mobile...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Western Visayas LTO exec axed over traffic violation
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 October 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An official of the Land Transportation Office in Western Visayas was relieved from his post yesterday, a day after he was caught violating traffic rules.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Israeli nabbed for investment scam
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Israeli nabbed for investment scam


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
An Israeli man facing around 200 cases of fraud filed in connection with an investment scam that duped its German victims...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA readies plans to address Undas traffic, travel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA readies plans to address Undas traffic, travel


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“What is important here is we are ready. We are coordinating with local government units and all other concerned for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belmonte touts accomplishments, vows continued delivery of services
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belmonte touts accomplishments, vows continued delivery of services


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stressing that the city government remains focused on delivering needed services to residents, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UP opens 2022-23 applications
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP opens 2022-23 applications


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The University of the Philippines officially opened on Monday its college application for school year 2022-23.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-DOTr officials cleared over P176.14 million unpaid bills
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-DOTr officials cleared over P176.14 million unpaid bills


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed criminal and administrative complaints filed by a Metro Rail Transit Line 3 maintenance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 14 of 17 Metro Manila LGUs now low risk &ndash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
14 of 17 Metro Manila LGUs now low risk – OCTA


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Most local government units in Metro Manila are now considered as “low risk” based on various indicators on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with