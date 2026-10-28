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Fact check: Edited clip turns Castro's Duterte remarks into attack on Marcos

Philstar.com
October 28, 2026 | 7:30am

MANILA, Philippines — An edited video falsely suggests that Palace Press Officer Claire Castro accused President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. of using marijuana and abusing fentanyl.

Facebook page "Atty. Sheila Sison Defense Team" shared the reel on October 25, claiming that Castro had turned against Marcos and accused him of drug use.

Text overlaid on the video also claims that Castro resigned from her position before making the supposed remarks against Marcos.

However, the original footage came from a September 11 GMA News report in which Castro was referring to former President Rodrigo Duterte, not Marcos, when discussing allegations of drug use.

"Inamin mismo ni dating Pangulong Duterte, Pangulo na siya, na siya'y gumagamit ng marijuana. At inamin niya rin na ang paggamit niya ng fentanyl ay inabuso niya dahil masarap daw 'yung pakiramdam, 'cloud nine' ang feeling," Castro said in India.

("Former President Duterte himself admitted, while he was president, that he used marijuana. He also admitted that he abused his use of fentanyl because he said he liked the feeling, that it felt like 'cloud nine.'")

The circulating video was edited to remove the original context of Castro's remarks, making it appear that she was accusing Marcos instead.

Castro has also not resigned from her post, contrary to the claim in the video.

Secretary Lino Cayetano, who heads the Presidential Communications Office, said on October 23 that he would not accept Castro's courtesy resignation and that she would remain in her position.

— 
Voiced by Philstar.com / Janelle Liong
Script and editing by Philstar.com / Geraldine Santos
 

BONGBONG MARCOS

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