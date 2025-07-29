Philippines thanks UAE for pardon of 68 Filipino detainees

President Marcos meets with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 26, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Dozens of Filipinos jailed for various offenses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were granted pardon last month, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday, July 29.

The Philippines, in a statement, thanked the UAE for granting a humanitarian pardon to the 68 detained Filipinos during the Eid al-Adha festival in June.

"This generous and benevolent gesture is a testament to the robust bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE, and a lasting gift to the families of the pardoned Filipinos," the DFA said.

The DFA's statement comes a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked various governments in the Middle East who have granted pardons or clemency to a combined total of nearly 600 Filipino detainees.

In particular, Marcos thanked the governments of the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait — countries with one of the highest numbers of Filipino migrant workers in the region.

The UAE traditionally grants pardons to inmates during major Islamic holidays.

— Cristina Chi