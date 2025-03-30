UAE pardons 115 Pinoys ahead of Eid-al-Fitr â€” Palace

UAE pardons 115 Pinoys ahead of Eid-al-Fitr — Palace

President Marcos meets with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 26, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) granted clemency to several Filipino convicts in anticipation of Eid'l Fitr.

In a statement on Saturday, the Presidential Communications Office said that “no less than 115” convicted Filipinos have been set free by the UAE government, citing the Philippines’ ambassador to the UAE.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that this move by the UAE is a “reflection” of the Philippines and the UAE’s “special partnership.”

“This gesture is a reflection of our countries' special partnership, as embodied in the nearly one million Filipinos who have made the Emirates their home and in the warm personal friendship and mutual respect between myself as the leader of the Filipino people and Sheikh Mohamed as the leader of the Emiratis,” Marcos said.

“On behalf of the Philippine government, we extend our sincerest thanks to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this compassionate act,” he added.

The government, however, has yet to reveal the names of the pardoned individuals.

Eid’l Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 31 in the Philippines. On March 27, the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta announced that its religious leaders had begun moon-sightings to determine the end of Ramadan.

Last year, the UAE pardoned 143 Filipinos in celebration of Eid al-Adha. It also pardoned 220 Filipino convicts on the occasion of their National Day.