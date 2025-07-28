^

Headlines

Romualdez on SC ruling: Judgment of history, people matter most

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 2:26pm
Romualdez on SC ruling: Judgment of history, people matter most
Newly elected House Speaker Martin Romualdez delivers his acceptance speech on Monday, July 28, 2025.
RTVM via YouTube / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Reelected House Speaker Martin Romualdez left no crumbs defending the constitutional duty of the lower chamber in initiating impeachment proceedings. 

"The judgment that matters most is not that of any single court — but of history, and of the people we serve," he said. 

Delivering his acceptance speech on Monday, July 28, Romualdez asserted the exclusive right of the House to impeach erring government officials. 

“And today, as we formally begin this new chapter, we do so amid a development that once again calls us to reflect on our sacred constitutional duty — the Supreme Court’s decision on the impeachment case filed against the Vice President,” he said. 

While recognizing the high court’s ruling, which declared Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment unconstitutional, Romualdez said it does not mean the “House of the People bowed in silence.” 

“At the same time, we draw a line: the power to initiate impeachment is the exclusive domain of this Chamber. It flows from the people’s will and rests solely on the clear language of the Constitution,” he stressed.

“It is neither granted nor guided by any outside institution,” Romualdez added. 

Although the Supreme Court terminated discussions on Duterte’s petition to nullify her impeachment, the House speaker said the issues and allegations that were charged against her remain. 

“The Court may close a case, but it cannot close a cause. The pursuit of accountability is not a moment — it is a mandate,” he added. 

Romualdez also argued that the House did not pursue the impeachment out of vendetta or vengeance, but instead “by vigilance.” 

“We are not moved by personalities, but by principles. … Our goal has never been to destroy — only to demand the truth,” he said. 

The high court ruled in favor of Duterte’s petition to void her impeachment, agreeing with her arguments that the House violated the one-year bar rule, where only one impeachment proceeding can be initiated against the same public official in a year. 

RELATED: ‘Unconstitutional’: Supreme Court bars impeachment vs VP Sara Duterte

This comes as three complaints were archived and deemed dismissed on February 5. To the high court, archiving meant that an initiation had happened. 

However, the fourth impeachment complaint endorsed by 215 lawmakers was adopted by the plenary before the archiving of the first three complaints filed. 

It also insisted that the House did not grant Duterte the opportunity to be heard before transmitting the articles of impeachment to the Senate. 

Although no such rule could be found in the House’s internal rules of procedure on impeachments, when a complaint is endorsed by at least one-third of the chamber. 

These were among the arguments of legal luminaries and civil society groups upon reading the Supreme Court decision revealed days before President Bongbong Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address. 

RELATED: Can Senate proceed with VP Sara Duterte's impeachment? SC ruling explained

House spokesperson Princess Abante said on Sunday, July 27, that the lower chamber plans to file a motion for reconsideration before the Supreme Court to review the facts of the case again. 

Romualdez was reelected as House speaker for the 20th Congress, garnering 269 votes. No lawmaker reportedly voted against, but 34 abstained, according to House Secretary General Reginald Velasco.

20TH CONGRESS

HOUSE SPEAKER

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SONA 2025
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The calculated rise of Chiz Escudero, master of 'performative centrism'
play

The calculated rise of Chiz Escudero, master of 'performative centrism'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Sen. Chiz Escudero’s longevity is no accident. It’s the result of calculated positioning and political finesse,...
Headlines
fbtw
8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial &ndash; OCTA

8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) may have declared it as unconstitutional, but a majority of Filipinos support the impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
Opposition no more? Aquino, Pangilinan shift to Senate majority

Opposition no more? Aquino, Pangilinan shift to Senate majority

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
 It’s official: Sen. Bam Aquino and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan have joined the Senate majority after voting for Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
Classes resume today; monsoon rain seen until Tuesday

Classes resume today; monsoon rain seen until Tuesday

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) has denied that classes in elementary and high school levels in the country would again...
Headlines
fbtw
House sets MR, says SC amended Constitution

House sets MR, says SC amended Constitution

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has basically amended the Constitution and intruded on Congress’ mandate pertaining to impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos&rsquo; 4th SONA set today, July 28

Marcos’ 4th SONA set today, July 28

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for 2025 is scheduled to take place on Monday, July...
Headlines
fbtw
Politics as performance: How star power still wins votes in Philipppines
play

Politics as performance: How star power still wins votes in Philipppines

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Philippine politics remains a stage, and the voters keep watching. A sociologist explains why stars still outshine politicians...
Headlines
fbtw
293 expected to vote for Romualdez as speaker

293 expected to vote for Romualdez as speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives grew stronger, from 287 to 293 lawmakers who are expected to vote...
Headlines
fbtw
By default, Torre wins vs no-show Baste

By default, Torre wins vs no-show Baste

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
Despite the absence of acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte in the charity boxing match against Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos, VP greet INC on its 111th anniversary

President Marcos, VP greet INC on its 111th anniversary

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos congratulated the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) as it commemorated its 111th founding anniversary yesterday, acknowledging...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with