Romualdez on SC ruling: Judgment of history, people matter most

MANILA, Philippines — Reelected House Speaker Martin Romualdez left no crumbs defending the constitutional duty of the lower chamber in initiating impeachment proceedings.

"The judgment that matters most is not that of any single court — but of history, and of the people we serve," he said.

Delivering his acceptance speech on Monday, July 28, Romualdez asserted the exclusive right of the House to impeach erring government officials.

“And today, as we formally begin this new chapter, we do so amid a development that once again calls us to reflect on our sacred constitutional duty — the Supreme Court’s decision on the impeachment case filed against the Vice President,” he said.

While recognizing the high court’s ruling, which declared Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment unconstitutional, Romualdez said it does not mean the “House of the People bowed in silence.”

“At the same time, we draw a line: the power to initiate impeachment is the exclusive domain of this Chamber. It flows from the people’s will and rests solely on the clear language of the Constitution,” he stressed.

“It is neither granted nor guided by any outside institution,” Romualdez added.

Although the Supreme Court terminated discussions on Duterte’s petition to nullify her impeachment, the House speaker said the issues and allegations that were charged against her remain.

“The Court may close a case, but it cannot close a cause. The pursuit of accountability is not a moment — it is a mandate,” he added.

Romualdez also argued that the House did not pursue the impeachment out of vendetta or vengeance, but instead “by vigilance.”

“We are not moved by personalities, but by principles. … Our goal has never been to destroy — only to demand the truth,” he said.

The high court ruled in favor of Duterte’s petition to void her impeachment, agreeing with her arguments that the House violated the one-year bar rule, where only one impeachment proceeding can be initiated against the same public official in a year.

RELATED: ‘Unconstitutional’: Supreme Court bars impeachment vs VP Sara Duterte

This comes as three complaints were archived and deemed dismissed on February 5. To the high court, archiving meant that an initiation had happened.

However, the fourth impeachment complaint endorsed by 215 lawmakers was adopted by the plenary before the archiving of the first three complaints filed.

It also insisted that the House did not grant Duterte the opportunity to be heard before transmitting the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Although no such rule could be found in the House’s internal rules of procedure on impeachments, when a complaint is endorsed by at least one-third of the chamber.

These were among the arguments of legal luminaries and civil society groups upon reading the Supreme Court decision revealed days before President Bongbong Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address.

RELATED: Can Senate proceed with VP Sara Duterte's impeachment? SC ruling explained

House spokesperson Princess Abante said on Sunday, July 27, that the lower chamber plans to file a motion for reconsideration before the Supreme Court to review the facts of the case again.

Romualdez was reelected as House speaker for the 20th Congress, garnering 269 votes. No lawmaker reportedly voted against, but 34 abstained, according to House Secretary General Reginald Velasco.