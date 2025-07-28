LIVE updates: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2025

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) before a joint session of Congress at the Batasang Pambansa on July 28, 2025, at 4 p.m.

Marking the midpoint of his term, Marcos is expected to lay out his administration’s major achievements so far and present key priorities for the remaining three years of his presidency.

