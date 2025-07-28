^

LIVE updates: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2025

PhilstarLIVE
July 28, 2025 | 8:00am
LIVE updates: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2025

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) before a joint session of Congress at the Batasang Pambansa on July 28, 2025, at 4 p.m.

Marking the midpoint of his term, Marcos is expected to lay out his administration’s major achievements so far and present key priorities for the remaining three years of his presidency.

Follow Philstar.com’s full LIVE coverage of the SONA. (Can’t view the updates? Click here.)

