Special emergency leave available to govâ€™t workers hit by cyclones, habagat

Special emergency leave available to gov’t workers hit by cyclones, habagat

MANILA, Philippines — Government employees affected by recent storms and habagat may avail of a five-day special emergency leave, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) said, as parts of Luzon and Visayas reel from days of relentless rain and rising waters.

The special emergency leave (SEL) is available to workers residing in or assigned to areas placed under a state of calamity due to tropical cyclones Crising, Dante, Emong and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat), according to CSC’s advisory dated July 25.

“This special leave is not deducted from their earned leave credits and may be taken either consecutively or on separate days,” the commission said.

The policy is guided by CSC Memorandum Circular Nos. 2 and 16, series of 2012, which authorize the grant of SEL when a locality is declared under a state of calamity by the president or the concerned local government unit.

According to the circular, the leave may be used for any of the following:

urgent repair and clean-up of a damaged home

being stranded in affected areas

illness or disease contracted due to the calamity

caring for immediate family members affected by the disaster

For areas not yet formally declared under a state of calamity but where government personnel are evidently affected, the commission said that “agency heads have the discretion to grant SEL, provided they establish clear internal guidelines and verify the extent of the disaster’s impact on affected personnel."

The CSC added that heads of agencies may also consider extending the special leave beyond five days “if there is valid justification and supporting documentation.”

Heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon and back-to-back tropical cyclones have left at least 30 people dead, displaced thousands, forced class and work suspensions, and placed several provinces, cities, and municipalities under a state of calamity this week.