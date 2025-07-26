^

Headlines

30 dead after cyclones, habagat batter Philippines

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 26, 2025 | 11:00am
30 dead after cyclones, habagat batter Philippines
People wade through floodwater in Malabon, metro Manila on July 24, 2025.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll left by the consecutive cyclones and the southwest monsoon rains left at least 30 people dead, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday, July 26. 

For the past week, tropical cyclones Crising, Dante and Emong have affected the country with strong winds and rains. While all three cyclones are out of the Philippine area of responsibility, the southwest monsoon rains still prevail across the nation. 

The National Capital Region had the highest death toll so far, with nine people reported dead. It is followed by Western Visayas, which recorded six deaths and Calabarzon with four deaths. 

At least 10 other people were injured, while seven people remain missing, according to the NDRRMC. 

The weather systems have affected a whopping 5.2 million people across 17 regions, displacing 310,000 persons. The displaced persons are residing in 1,783 evacuation centers across the country. 

At least 1,401 areas were flooded, according to the NDRRMC, with 154 localities declaring a state of calamity. 

Damage to infrastructure has totaled a whopping P5 billion, with 368 structures affected.

The foul weather also damaged 3,569 houses, amounting to P3.2 million in losses.

The NDRRMC tallied P766 million in damage to agriculture, with an additional P11.86 million in damage to livestock, poultry and fisheries. 

The storms have affected over 19,000 farmers, damaging over 19,000 hectares of crops. 

CRISINGPH

DANTEPH

EMONGPH

HABAGAT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial &ndash; OCTA

8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) may have declared it as unconstitutional, but a majority of Filipinos support the impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
House sets MR, says SC amended Constitution

House sets MR, says SC amended Constitution

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has basically amended the Constitution and intruded on Congress’ mandate pertaining to impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Classes resume today; monsoon rain seen until Tuesday

Classes resume today; monsoon rain seen until Tuesday

By Christine Boton | 11 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) has denied that classes in elementary and high school levels in the country would again...
Headlines
fbtw
293 expected to vote for Romualdez as speaker

293 expected to vote for Romualdez as speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives grew stronger, from 287 to 293 lawmakers who are expected to vote...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson: P1 trillion for flood control possibly lost to corruption

Lacson: P1 trillion for flood control possibly lost to corruption

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson raised alarm yesterday over the possibility that as much as half of the nearly P2 trillion allocated to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2025

LIVE updates: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2025

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address before a joint session of Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
Politics as performance: How star power still wins votes in Philipppines

Politics as performance: How star power still wins votes in Philipppines

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Philippine politics remains a stage, and the voters keep watching. A sociologist explains why stars still outshine politicians...
Headlines
fbtw
The calculated rise of Chiz Escudero, master of 'performative centrism'

The calculated rise of Chiz Escudero, master of 'performative centrism'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Sen. Chiz Escudero’s longevity is no accident. It’s the result of calculated positioning and political finesse,...
Headlines
fbtw
By default, Torre wins vs no-show Baste

By default, Torre wins vs no-show Baste

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
Despite the absence of acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte in the charity boxing match against Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos, VP greet INC on its 111th anniversary

President Marcos, VP greet INC on its 111th anniversary

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos congratulated the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) as it commemorated its 111th founding anniversary yesterday, acknowledging...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with