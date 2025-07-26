30 dead after cyclones, habagat batter Philippines

People wade through floodwater in Malabon, metro Manila on July 24, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll left by the consecutive cyclones and the southwest monsoon rains left at least 30 people dead, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday, July 26.

For the past week, tropical cyclones Crising, Dante and Emong have affected the country with strong winds and rains. While all three cyclones are out of the Philippine area of responsibility, the southwest monsoon rains still prevail across the nation.

The National Capital Region had the highest death toll so far, with nine people reported dead. It is followed by Western Visayas, which recorded six deaths and Calabarzon with four deaths.

At least 10 other people were injured, while seven people remain missing, according to the NDRRMC.

The weather systems have affected a whopping 5.2 million people across 17 regions, displacing 310,000 persons. The displaced persons are residing in 1,783 evacuation centers across the country.

At least 1,401 areas were flooded, according to the NDRRMC, with 154 localities declaring a state of calamity.

Damage to infrastructure has totaled a whopping P5 billion, with 368 structures affected.

The foul weather also damaged 3,569 houses, amounting to P3.2 million in losses.

The NDRRMC tallied P766 million in damage to agriculture, with an additional P11.86 million in damage to livestock, poultry and fisheries.

The storms have affected over 19,000 farmers, damaging over 19,000 hectares of crops.