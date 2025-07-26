^

Weather

'Emong' leaves PAR; rains to persist over parts of Luzon

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
July 26, 2025 | 9:20am
'Emong' leaves PAR; rains to persist over parts of Luzon
A satellite image rendering of Tropical Depression Emong taken as of 7:10 a.m. on July 26, 2025.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Emong (international name: Co-May) has left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning, July 26, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Emong exited PAR at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday. In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Emong weakened from a tropical storm into a tropical depression, and no wind signal has been in effect since.

Despite Emong’s exit, PAGASA said that occasional rains will continue to affect several parts of Luzon, particularly the Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are also expected over Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, CALABARZON, the rest of Central Luzon and the rest of MIMAROPA.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rains or thunderstorms

EMONG

PAGASA
