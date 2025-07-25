25 dead due to consecutive cyclones, monsoon rains

Gutter-deep flood is still seen on some roads in Kawit, Cavite on July 23, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — At least 25 people have reportedly died following the impact of cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong, along with southwest monsoon (habagat) rains, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday, July 25.

While Crising and Dante have exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, Emong made landfall in Pangasinan and continues to affect Northern Luzon. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is bringing heavy rains across the country.

The NDRRMC recorded eight people injured and another eight still missing.

Over 3.8 million people across all 17 regions have been affected by the consecutive weather systems, with 278,711 being displaced.

The NDRRMC said that 167,257 are still inside evacuation centers as of writing.

Around 1,213 areas were reported to be flooded due to the weather systems, and at least 85 localities have declared a state of calamity.

Damage

The NDRRMC recorded around 2,909 damaged homes, amounting to P3.2 million. Infrastructure damage, including flood control projects, roads, and bridges, was much higher, totaling P3.9 billion.

The weather systems also heavily impacted the agriculture sector, affecting over 15,000 farmers and fisherfolk and damaging more than 16,582 hectares of crops.

Damage to livestock and poultry reached P5.6 million, bringing total agricultural losses to P648.565 million.