Torre confirms boxing match with Baste Duterte, but mayor sets conditions

(Left) PNP Chief Nicholas Torre III during a boxing practice in Camp Crame in Quezon City; (Right) Acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte during a solidarity walk for detained former President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicholas Torre III confirmed that the charity boxing event between him and acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will take place on Sunday, July 27.

During his boxing training session on Thursday, July 24, Torre said a ring has already been set up at the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila.

According to Torre, the event will push through whether or not Duterte shows up.

“Whether he shows up or not, may mga sponsors na nagsabi na magdo-donate na lang ng mga ayuda sa ating mga kababayan na nasalanta ng bagyo at baha,” Torre said, according to a One News report.

(Whether he shows up or not, some sponsors have already committed to donating aid to our countrymen affected by the typhoon and floods.)

“Kung wala naman siya, magdi-distribute na lang kami ng ayuda,” he added.

(If he doesn’t show up, we’ll just distribute aid.)

In his “Basta Dabawenyo” podcast aired the same day, Duterte laid out a condition for accepting the match: that Torre must convince President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to require all elected officials to undergo hair follicle drug testing.

"Please ask your boss, the president (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.), to state publicly that all elected officials should undergo a hair follicle drug test," Duterte said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“Wag kang mag-alala, Torre. Matagal ko na talagang gustong makabugbog ng unggoy,” he added.

(Don’t worry, Torre. I’ve long wanted to beat up a monkey.)

The Davao City mayor said he has no problem with the fight if it will help address national concerns.

“Walang problema. If it will answer the issues nitong bansa natin, I can do that.”

(No problem. If it will help address the country’s issues, I can do that.)

Duterte initially issued the challenge on July 20, claiming Torre acts brave only because of his position. The remarks were made in response to Torre’s role in the arrest of Duterte’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, in March 2025.

He also questioned the merit of Torre’s promotion to PNP chief, pointing to his rapid rise from a lower rank.