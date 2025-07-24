^

Headlines

Torre confirms boxing match with Baste Duterte, but mayor sets conditions

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 7:50pm
Torre confirms boxing match with Baste Duterte, but mayor sets conditions
(Left) PNP Chief Nicholas Torre III during a boxing practice in Camp Crame in Quezon City; (Right) Acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte during a solidarity walk for detained former President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2025.
News5 (left); Photo courtesy of PPP (right)

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicholas Torre III confirmed that the charity boxing event between him and acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will take place on Sunday, July 27.

During his boxing training session on Thursday, July 24, Torre said a ring has already been set up at the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila.

According to Torre, the event will push through whether or not Duterte shows up.

“Whether he shows up or not, may mga sponsors na nagsabi na magdo-donate na lang ng mga ayuda sa ating mga kababayan na nasalanta ng bagyo at baha,” Torre said, according to a One News report.

(Whether he shows up or not, some sponsors have already committed to donating aid to our countrymen affected by the typhoon and floods.)

“Kung wala naman siya, magdi-distribute na lang kami ng ayuda,” he added.

(If he doesn’t show up, we’ll just distribute aid.)

In his “Basta Dabawenyo” podcast aired the same day, Duterte laid out a condition for accepting the match: that Torre must convince President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to require all elected officials to undergo hair follicle drug testing.

"Please ask your boss, the president (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.), to state publicly that all elected officials should undergo a hair follicle drug test," Duterte said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“Wag kang mag-alala, Torre. Matagal ko na talagang gustong makabugbog ng unggoy,” he added.

(Don’t worry, Torre. I’ve long wanted to beat up a monkey.)

The Davao City mayor said he has no problem with the fight if it will help address national concerns.

“Walang problema. If it will answer the issues nitong bansa natin, I can do that.”

(No problem. If it will help address the country’s issues, I can do that.)

Duterte initially issued the challenge on July 20, claiming Torre acts brave only because of his position. The remarks were made in response to Torre’s role in the arrest of Duterte’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, in March 2025.

He also questioned the merit of Torre’s promotion to PNP chief, pointing to his rapid rise from a lower rank.

NICHOLAS TORRE III

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

SEBASTIAN DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for July 25

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for July 25

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Classes in several areas have been suspended for Friday, July 25, as the combined effects of Typhoon Emong (international...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte left ICC cell? Sara mum

Duterte left ICC cell? Sara mum

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is refusing to confirm reports that her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, had gone out...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC pauses decision on Duterte&rsquo;s request for temporary release
play

ICC pauses decision on Duterte’s request for temporary release

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has paused its decision on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for interim release,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sotto: Escudero&rsquo;s alleged budget insertions should be probed

Sotto: Escudero’s alleged budget insertions should be probed

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
After reports of Sen. Francis Escudero’s alleged insertions in the 2025 national budget surfaced, Sen. Tito Sotto said...
Headlines
fbtw
Satisfaction with Marcos government improves &ndash; poll

Satisfaction with Marcos government improves – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 6 days ago
 Public satisfaction with the Marcos administration’s handling of select national issues has improved in the second...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Romualdez wants red carpet fashion show scrapped as floods grip the nation

Romualdez wants red carpet fashion show scrapped as floods grip the nation

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
With storms and torrential rains affecting the country, Rep. Martin Romualdez said the government should scrap the glitzy...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Storm Dante exits PAR &mdash; PAGASA

Tropical Storm Dante exits PAR — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
PAGASA said Dante had exited PAR and was estimated to be 775 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving north at...
Headlines
fbtw
Rody Duterte still behind bars, ICC spox clarifies

Rody Duterte still behind bars, ICC spox clarifies

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte is still in the detention facility of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands,...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG chief Remulla 'highly discourages' raffle-like aid for flood-hit areas

DILG chief Remulla 'highly discourages' raffle-like aid for flood-hit areas

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla sees no legal issue with Calumpit Mayor Lem Faustino’s “E-ayuda” program...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with