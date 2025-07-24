^

Headlines

12 people dead due to 'Crising,' 'Dante,' 'Emong,' habagat

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 12:25pm
12 people dead due to 'Crising,' 'Dante,' 'Emong,' habagat
Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) monitor the current trajectory of the southwest monsoon at their Action Center in Manila City Hall on July 23, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The inclement weather brought by various weather systems has left at least 12 people dead, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday, July 24.

For the past several days, Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly Crising), Tropical Storm Dante, Typhoon Emong and the southwest monsoon have brought continuous rains across the country, triggering widespread flooding and landslides. 

At least three people have died in Calabarzon, and another three in Northern Mindanao. The NDMMC also reported two deaths in Western Visayas, while Mimaropa, Davao, Caraga, and the National Capital Region each reported one fatality.

In the NDRRMC’s reports, many of those killed were struck by uprooted trees. 

Meanwhile, eight people are still missing while another eight are reportedly injured. 

Over 2.7 million people have been affected by the consecutive weather systems, with more than 245,000 people being displaced. 

Approximately 2,431 houses were damaged, with losses estimated at P3.23 million. Infrastructure damage has also reached P3.77 million.

The agriculture sector sustained damages amounting to P648 million, with an additional P5.5 million in losses to livestock, poultry and fisheries.

At least 40 localities have declared a state of calamity, including major cities in Metro Manila.

Dante and Emong remain within the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Emong is expected to bring storms to Northern Luzon, while the rest of the country continues to be affected by the southwest monsoon.

CRISINGPH

DANTEPH

EMONGPH

HABAGAT

NDRRMC
