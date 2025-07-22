6 dead due to 'Crising', habagat effects â€” NDRRMC

^

Headlines

6 dead due to 'Crising', habagat effects — NDRRMC

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 10:37am
Residents wade through heavy flooding along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City following torrential rain brought by the habagat on July 21, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — At least six people have reportedly died due to the combined effects of Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly Crising), the southwest monsoon (habagat) and a brewing low pressure area (LPA).

The country has been battered by consecutive days of rain brought by multiple weather systems.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), six individuals have died, five have been injured and six remain missing.

Three of the deaths occurred in Northern Mindanao, while Mimaropa, Davao and Caraga each had one death.

The NDRRMC said that over 1.2 million people have been affected across all the regions, with 82,000 people needing to evacuate. 

Around 441 areas reported flooding, including Metro Manila. 

At least 1,501 houses were damaged, which is equivalent to over P2.6 million. At least 73 infrastructure projects (flood control, roads, bridges, schools) were also reported damaged, which cost P413 million. 

Damage to infrastructure also continues to grow, with 2,579 hectares of crops being damaged and 2,344 farmers being affected. Damage to agriculture is estimated to be P54.06 million. 

Most of the country is still experiencing the effects of the southwest monsoon. State weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible landslides and flooding due to the effects of heavy rains. 

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley is also experiencing the tail end of an LPA, causing overcast skies and thunderstorms. 

CRISING

HABAGAT

LPA

NDRRMC

PAGASA

SOUTHWEST MONSOON
