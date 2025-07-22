Court work suspended on July 22
July 22, 2025 | 10:10am
MANILA, Philippines — Courts across the country have suspended work on Tuesday, July 22, due to inclement weather brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat.
Some courts announced the suspension as early as Monday, July 21. However, a skeletal workforce remains in place in certain areas to handle urgent matters.
The following courts have suspended operations due to the weather:
- Regional Trial Court (RTC) and Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCCs) of Cavite City, and Municipal Trial Court (MTCs) of Noveleta and Rosario, Cavite.
- RTCs, MTCCs, and MTCs of Imus and Kawit, Cavite
- RTC of Dinalupihan, Bataan and Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) of Dinalupihan-Hermosa, Bataan, and the Hall of Justice, Dinalupihan, Bataan
- MTCC Branches 1, 2, 3 of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan
- Hall of Justice of Alaminos City, Pangasinan, and MTCs of Bani, Bolinao, Anda, and Agno, Pangasinan
- All the first and second level courts in the province of Pangasinan
- CJ Jose Abad Santos Hall of Justice, MTCC Mabalacat City, and MTC of Magalang and Porac in Pampanga
- All courts under the jurisdiction of RTC Macabebe, Pampanga
- MTCC of San Fernando, Pampanga
- All courts under the jurisdiction of the RTC of San Fernando, Pampanga
- RTC Branches 68 and 112, Camiling, MTC Camiling, and Philippine Mediation Center-CAM, Camiling, Tarlac
- RTCs of Tarlac City, Tarlac
- MTCC City of Malolos, Bulacan
- All RTCs and MTC of Morong, Rizal, MTC of Tanay, Rizal, MCTC of Teresa-Baras, Rizal and MCTC of Pililla-Jalajala, Rizal
- All courts in San Mateo, Rizal and Rodriguez, Rizal
- All courts in Antipolo City, Cainta, Taytay, in Rizal
- RTCs and MTCCs of Bacoor City, Cavite
- RTC Branches 23, Family Court-5, 131, and MTCC of Trece Martires City, MTCC of General Trias City and MTC of Tanza, Cavite
- MTC of General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite
- RTC of Dasmariñas, Cavite
