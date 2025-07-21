^

Over 800,000 affected as 'Crising,' 'habagat' lash at Philippines

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 10:23am
Thick fog from heavy rainfall covered parts of Tagaytay on July 19, 2025 reducing visibility in highland areas due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon or "Habagat" and #CrisingPH.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — At least 800,864 people have been affected by the combined effects of Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly Crising) and the southwest monsoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday, July 21.

While inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), Crising continuously dumped rains across Luzon over the weekend, with winds prompting Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 in several areas. The southwest monsoon also intensified rainfall across much of the country.

The NDRRMC said at least 90,835 people were displaced across 16 regions due to the storm and monsoon rains.

Over 300 areas were reported flooded, while some 1,234 houses were damaged, with damage estimates reaching P1.02 million.

Although Wipha has exited the PAR, the southwest monsoon continues to affect the entire country. Authorities are also monitoring a low pressure area outside the PAR with a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Casualties

The official death toll remains at five, though several reports are still undergoing validation. Three deaths were recorded in Northern Mindanao, one in Davao, and one in Caraga.

At least two fatalities were caused by a fallen tree crashing into a house during heavy weather, while another victim died when an uprooted tree struck them while on a motorcycle.

The NDRRMC also reported that seven people remain missing and five others were injured.

