Marcos picks new ERC chief after Dimalanta quits

Malacañang Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Francis Saturnino Juan as the new chair of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) following the departure of Monalisa Dimalanta from the role.

Dimalanta had turned in her irrevocable resignation, as confirmed by the Palace earlier in July. The reason for her departure was not disclosed.

“We are confident that Chairperson Juan will steer the ERC toward more efficient, transparent and pro-consumer decision-making. We look forward to a smooth and seamless transition under his chairmanship,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said.

Castro said that Juan had extensive experience in regulation, having served as the executive director and general counsel of the ERC.

Prior to his appointment, Juan was the president of the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines. He also helped institutionalize the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

Castro also announced the appointments of lawyers Amante Liberato and Paris Real as ERC commissioners.

Liberato was the Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Administration at the Office of the President. He is a certified public accountant, having previously served in the Commission on Audit.

Meanwhile, Real is a litigator and legal advisor with experience in ERC regulatory proceedings spanning 10 years, according to Castro.

“Together, these appointments reflect the President’s commitment to energizing the ERC with leaders who uphold integrity, transparency and public service,” the Palace exec said.

The ERC acts as an independent body that regulates the country’s electricity industry.

Dimalanta was reinstated as ERC chief after the Ombudsman placed her under preventive suspension for alleged abuse of authority, gross neglect and more.