Ex-cop general mulls raps vs whistleblower Patidongan

National Police Commission (Napolcom) Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer (VCEO) Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan assists whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Aguilar Patidongan and families of the "missing sabungeros" in filing an administrative complaint against police officers who were allegedly involved in the disappearance of over 30 cockfighting enthusiasts from 2021 to 2022, before the Napolcom in Quezon City on Monday

MANILA, Philippines — A retired police general named by self-proclaimed whistleblower Julie "Dondon" Patidongan as one of those allegedly involved in the missing sabungeros case is planning to file complaints against him.

In a statement, former Police Lt. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said he will take legal action against Patidongan over what he called baseless accusations.

“At para kay Ginoong Patidongan, sa kanyang ginawang paninira sa aking pagkatao at reputasyon, inihahanda na ng aking mga abogado ang kaukulang kaso sa malisyoso at walang batayang akusasyon sa akin,” Patidongan said in a statement.

(For Mr. Patidongan, regarding the damage he caused to my character and reputation, my lawyers are already preparing the appropriate case for his malicious and baseless accusations against me.)

“Naniniwala ako na sa huli, ang katotohanan ay mangingibabaw!” he added.

(I believe that in the end, the truth will prevail!)

Estomo also denied any involvement in the disappearance of the cockfighting enthusiasts.

“I will present evidence to clear my name, sapagkat ang pag-uugnay sa aking pangalan ay walang sapat na patunay, and while I won't get ahead of any investigation, naniniwala ako na dapat ang katotohanan lamang,, at hindi sa salita na galing sa iba, ang mananaig sa paghahanap ng katarungan,” Estomo said in a statement.

(I will present evidence to clear my name, as the accusations linking me to the case have no sufficient basis. And while I will not preempt any investigation, I believe that only the truth, not mere words from others, should prevail in the pursuit of justice.)

On Monday, July 14, Patidongan filed complaints before the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) against 12 police officers allegedly involved in the disappearances of cockfighting enthusiasts.

He claimed that Estomo was a member of the so-called “Alpha Group” of tycoon Atong Ang, whom Patidongan accused of masterminding the abductions.

He further alleged that the former police general was the one who recommended to Ang that he be killed after leaving the tycoon’s circle.

The NAPOLCOM thanked Patidongan for his trust but emphasized that the officers he named will be afforded due process.

“After the evaluation, this could become a formal charge once our evaluators say ‘this can be filed, we have jurisdiction,’” NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan said on Monday.