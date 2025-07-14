Senators: E-wallets must stop enabling online gambling

A man plays online gambling on his cellphone in this photo illustration taken on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Electronic wallet providers, or e-wallets, must take greater responsibility in curb the spread of online gambling instead of enabling it, senators said Monday, July 14.

In separate statements, Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Pia Cayetano raised alarm over the rise of online gambling and the role of digital payment platforms in facilitating it.

“With so many complaints pointing to how phones have made online gambling too easy to access, why are e-wallet and super app companies silent? I hope that they would also take steps to self-regulate. Too many lives have been ruined and could be ruined by online gambling. Too many families have already been hurt,” Hontiveros said.

She added that her office has received numerous messages from people seeking help for loved ones who have fallen into debt due to online gambling.

Cayetano shared the concern, calling online gambling a “silent epidemic,” with users draining their savings in hopes of winning.

“I also call on payment platforms like e-wallet providers to take the responsible path and stop enabling these gambling ventures. If we are serious about addressing this issue, everyone—from regulators to service providers—must act in the interest of public welfare,” Cayetano said.

Pending legislation, divided opinions. Several bills have been filed in Congress to either regulate or ban online gambling entirely. Hontiveros has proposed a measure limiting access to gambling platforms via e-wallets, while Cayetano is pushing for a full prohibition.

Gaming authority PAGCOR, however, has opposed an outright ban, arguing instead for tighter regulation. The agency said taxes from legal gaming platforms could help fund government projects.

The country’s economic managers have not yet taken an official position, citing the need for further study. Socioeconomic Planning Secretary and Chief Economist Arsenio Balisacan, however, has said online gambling platforms should at least be taxed appropriately.