PCG finds more sacks in Taal Lake in search for missing sabungeros

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 12:50pm
July 11, 2025 | 12:50pm
Philippine coast guard personnel prepare to depart to the site where the bodies of cockfighters were allegedly dumped, in Lake Taal off Talisay town, Batangas province, South of Manila on July 10, 2025.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:10 p.m.) — The Philippine Coast Guard has recovered more sacks at the bottom of Taal Lake during the first day of diving operations on Friday, July 11.

After conducting a site assessment yesterday, the PCG deployed over 30 technical divers on Friday to search for the remains of the missing sabungeros.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said it received information that a sandbag was tied to the sacks containing the alleged remains to ensure they sank to the lakebed.

PCG spokesperson Captain Noemie Cayabyab said three teams have been deployed to conduct diving operations in locations believed to be the dumping sites of cockfighting enthusiasts who went missing about three years ago.

The teams left around 7:45 a.m. for the first day of actual diving operations, as Thursday, July 10, was spent on an initial technical assessment of the area.

“Well-prepared po ang ating technical divers. Kumpleto po sila sa equipment na kakailanganin at bukod po diyan, mayroon din po tayong inaasahan na pagdating isang underwater remote operated vehicle,” she said over an interview with DZBB 594. 

(Our technical divers are well-prepared. They have all the necessary equipment, and in addition, we’re also expecting the arrival of an underwater remotely operated vehicle.)

During the initial search, the PCG recovered a white sack containing burned bones near the shoreline. Police have taken the remains for forensic analysis to confirm whether they are human or animal, and if they could be linked to the missing sabungeros.

Challenges in search

The PCG, however, also faces challenges in its diving operations. 

Not only is the Taal Lake about 30 to 40 meters deep, Cayabyab said, but it is also murky, making underwater visibility tough.

To help address the poor visibility and depth challenges, the PCG is preparing to deploy a remotely operated vehicle that can dive up to 1,000 feet and retrieve objects underwater.

“So kung meron po tayong makikita na suspicious na items na maaaring makatulong sa ating imbestigasyon, makakatulong po itong ROV,” Cayabyab added. 

(So if we spot any suspicious items that could help with the investigation, the ROV will be a big help.)

DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said he is hoping the Japanese government will lend the Philippines specialized equipment to improve underwater visibility.

Weather also has become a point of concern in the coast guard’s ongoing search, on top of the Taal Volcano’s activity. With the threat of incoming storms and possible earthquakes or eruptions, teams must assess the water currents before carrying out each dive.

For Friday’s diving operations, she said the PCG has mapped out a 100-by-100-meter search pattern after the site assessment helped pinpoint specific locations.

Cayabyab explained that the divers could approach the search in two ways: heading from the shore toward the suspected site, or from the site back toward the shore.

Mark items first before retrieval

Meanwhile, PCG Southern Tagalog Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla told DZMM that any suspicious items found cannot be removed right away, as they must be treated as potential crime scene evidence and examined by investigators on site.

He said divers must first mark any findings and report them to the crime investigators before retrieving the items. 

“Once malocate namin ang isang kaduda dudang bagay kailangan nandun din sila (crime investigators),” Tuvilla said.  

(Once we locate a suspicious item, the crime investigators need to be there as well.)

The lake search in Taal follows claims by self-proclaimed whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, who alleged the sabungeros were killed and dumped there. 

He also named gaming tycoon Atong Ang as the alleged mastermind behind their disappearance.

The diving operation marks a crucial step toward uncovering what happened to the missing men — and whether justice might finally catch up to those responsible.

— with reports by Camille Samonte of News5

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

MISSING SABUNGEROS

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

TAAL LAKE
