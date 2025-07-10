^

DBM boosts OVP budget to P903 million for more personnel, IT equipment

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 4:47pm
DBM boosts OVP budget to P903 million for more personnel, IT equipment
Vice President Sara Duterte attends the campaign rally of senatorial candidates under the party of former Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte in Manila on May 8, 2025, ahead of the midterm elections.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management raised the proposed budget of Vice President Sara Duterte's office for next year from P733 million to P903 million, according to OVP spokesperson Ruth Castelo.

The department approved the P170-million increase in funding for the OVP's additional personnel and "information technology equipment," Castelo said in a radio interview on Thursday, July 10. 

"The 733 proposal copied the 2025 approved budget, and it was only at the end, in the second approval, that it became 903 million," Castelo said in mixed English and Filipino.

The additional funding will go toward the salaries of additional personnel and IT equipment, the OVP spokesperson added.

"The vice president also wants to modernize their system, that’s why there were some requests," Castelo said.

The OVP's budget proposal for 2026 is the smallest it has submitted under the current administration. It is also well under the P2.3 billion and P1.8 billion total allocation that Duterte's office received in 2023 and 2024, respectively. 

Duterte said her office settled for this figure because she anticipated that any request for a higher budget would simply be rejected by Congress.

No confidential funds 

The OVP will again forgo requesting confidential funds in its 2026 budget after it did not request such allocations last year.

In 2023, the House of Representatives stripped Duterte's office and the Department of Education — which she led at the time — of confidential funds after public outcry over the transparency issues surrounding the lump sum. 

It was among several developments that deepened the rift between the vice president and Marcos, who saw their political alliance crumble over the last two years.  

Duterte has yet to confirm her attendance at this year's congressional budget hearings.

Last year's hearings turned combative as the House, dominated by Marcos allies, grilled her over the OVP's previous confidential allocations.

BUDGET

DBM

INDAY SARA DUTERTE

OVP
Headlines
