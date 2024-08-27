OVP budget hearing descends into chaos as Sara Duterte, House members trade insults

MANILA, Philippines — House members across political lines on Tuesday refused to give in to Vice President Sara Duterte's request to not be asked questions about the Office of the Vice President's proposed budget, setting off a series of exchanges that led Duterte to call a lawmaker a "convict" and for her to be likened to a "squid spewing black ink."

Tensions flared during the House appropriations committee's deliberations of the OVP's proposed P2.037-billion budget plan for 2025 after Duterte repeatedly asked to "forego the opportunity to defend the budget through question and answer" — a courtesy she enjoyed in her first two years in office before she publicly feuded with House leaders this year.

"I would like to forego the opportunity to defend the budget in a question-and-answer format. I will leave it up to the House of Representatives to decide on the budget submitted," Duterte said.

Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina City), the presiding officer of the budget hearing, shot down Duterte's request and said 17 House lawmakers had earlier queued for interpellation. "This is an important part of the budget briefing... The General Appropriations Act is arguably the most important piece of legislation every year. Kasama ang pagtatanong at pakikinig sa sagot ninyo sa aming trabaho (It's part of our job to ask you and hear your responses)."

Duterte insisted on her request, saying that she would only keep repeating her refusal to answer questions. "Magsasayang lang tayo ng oras dito (We will waste time here)," she said.

Quimbo did not budge and allowed Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers) to field questions related to the OVP's P125 million confidential and intelligence funds, which it spent in 11 days in December 2022.

'Snide comment'?

It was Castro's comment about the OVP's slow utilization of its budget but Duterte's "quick" spending of confidential and intelligence funds that irked Duterte during the first few minutes of the interpellation.

The vice president took exception with Castro's "snide comment" and asked Quimbo if she could also issue a "snide comment." Quimbo, also the House appropriations senior vice chairperson, reminded both Castro and Duterte to adhere to proper decorum.

Duterte then issued a comment that would later be voted to be stricken off the record for being unrelated to the OVP budget:

"I do not understand why a person convicted of child abuse is still sitting in the seat of the House," the vice president said.

The response did not sit well with Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist), who called Duterte out for bringing up unrelated issues during the budget debate.

Castro sought Duterte's response about how many people were recipients of the reward system that the OVP implemented using its 2022 confidential and intelligence funds, among others.

Irked by the question, Duterte said the budget hearing should only focused on the proposed 2025 budget, which did not include a request for secret funds.

Manuel said Duterte was not "born yesterday" and should be aware that it is not just the proposed 2025 budget that is discussed during budget hearings but also agencies' past performances in previous fiscal years. While Manuel was speaking, the vice president shouted: "Madam chair, snide remark!"

'Pusit'

Castro pressed Duterte further about the notice of disallowance issued by COA to the OVP in 2022 when it flagged its P73-million confidential fund expenditure out of P125 million.

The Makabayan bloc lawmaker compared Duterte to a "squid" — an insult that lawmakers later voted to remove from the record.

"Ang notice of disallowance, siyempre papaliwanag pa nila 'yan paano... Kailangan 'yan mapaliwanag. So hindi pwede yung tactics na ganyan na parang, sorry for the pusit, na parang kapag nasusukol na ay [maglalabas] ng maitim na tinta... So huwag naman mag-ugaling pusit ang Office of the Vice President," Castro said.

(The notice of disallowance, of course, they will explain how it happened... It needs to be clarified. So tactics like these, where one acts like a squid that releases black ink when cornered, are not acceptable. The Office of the Vice President should avoid behaving like a squid.)

Duterte later said she feels "crucified" for being reprimanded for calling Castro a "convict" when she herself was described as a "squid."

"Bakit napaka-one sided ninyo? Dahil ba marami kayo dyan sa kabila at nag-iisa lang ako dito (Is it because there are several of you there and I'm just alone here)?" the vice president said.

"We note all your comments and let us now proceed. Thank you," Quimbo replied.

Rep. Bienvenido Abante (Manila, 6th District) raised a point of order and asked if this was "the kind of hearing" that the House will have. "We're not talking about the budget but we're accusing each other here."

He also reminded Duterte that resource speakers "do not have any right to ask any questions."

Duterte: "Where is that? That rule where resource speakers cannot ask questions?"

Quimbo then reminded the vice president that she was present in the hearing to respond to lawmakers' questions about the OVP's budget.

The House appropriations committee later voted to strike off the record the comments made about Castro's conviction and Duterte being like a "squid."