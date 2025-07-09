^

CBCP 'disturbed' by Senate delay in Sara Duterte impeachment trial

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 3:40pm
CBCP 'disturbed' by Senate delay in Sara Duterte impeachment trial
Protesters hold placards during a rally at the People Power monument in Manila on January 31, 2025, in support of the impeachment complaint against Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has delivered a collective rebuke of the Senate for delaying the start of Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial. 

The Filipino bishops declared themselves "disturbed by the delay in the Senate in executing the constitutional demand for the impeachment process of the Vice President" in a pastoral letter released after their 130th Plenary Assembly last week. 

"We affirm that impeachment, when pursued with truth and justice, is a legitimate democratic mechanism for transparency and accountability in governance," the CBCP said in the pastoral letter shared Tuesday, July 8.

This is the church hierarchy's first collective statement urging action on Duterte's impeachment case, following weeks of individual prelates issuing separate statements on the stalled proceedings. Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David last month issued a statement as CBCP president telling senators they had a "moral imperative" to follow the 1987 Constitution and see the process through. 

The last few days of the 19th Congress saw senators sworn in as judges of the impeachment court, but the proceedings ground to a halt after the Senate voted to return the articles of impeachment to the House. 

The Senate impeachment court is next expected to convene no earlier than July 29, the opening of the 20th Congress.

In its pastoral letter, the CBCP urged Filipinos to "combat moral indifference, listen to all sides with openness, and foster a culture of engaged citizenship rooted in our Christian faith."

The CBCP plenary also called on all clergy, laity, workers and political leaders to "join hands in building a just and peaceful society."

Historically, the CBCP has issued pastoral letters or statements to shape public opinion and galvanize action during major political crises, including the Marcos Sr. dictatorship, the EDSA People Power Revolution, among others. 

The CBCP plenary also addressed other flashpoint issues in their letter. They condemned the "weaponization of starvation" in Gaza and demanded an immediate ceasefire for peace negotiations. They also spotlighted workers earning salaries "much below the living wages that enable workers to meet their needs and support their families."

The House of Representatives impeached the vice president in February over allegations of misusing confidential funds and making death threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., among others. 

Duterte has recently said she is looking forward to the trial in the Senate and wants it to be a "bloodbath." But in February, she filed a petition for certiorari and prohibition before the Supreme Court that seeks to block the proceedings from taking place. 

— with reports by Ian Laqui

CBCP

INDAY SARA DUTERTE

OVP

SENATE
