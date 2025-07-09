^

Meddling in missing sabungeros case? Supreme Court alerted

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 7:00am
Meddling in missing sabungeros case? Supreme Court alerted
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court confirmed that it received information from the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicating that an individual linked to the case of the missing sabungeros may be attempting to influence judges and justices.

Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting said on Tuesday, July 8, that the information was treated with “utmost seriousness” and that an “independent and thorough investigation” may be conducted.

“When warranted, appropriate actions are taken in accordance with established procedures,” Ting said in a message to reporters.

She added that the high court “receives and acts on credible reports of corruption, including those coming from high-ranking government officials such as the Secretary of Justice.”

The court also welcomed any “actionable information or evidence” from the public, which may be sent to [email protected].

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said that the alleged mastermind behind the disappearance of the sabungeros may be exerting influence over some judges.

In a media interview on Tuesday, July 8, Remulla said he respects the independence of the judiciary, expressing confidence that the high court “will not leave any stone unturned in their quest to straighten out our justice system.”

Meanwhile, the Philippine Navy said it is ready to deploy its Naval Special Operations Group to conduct a technical dive in Taal Lake, where the missing cockfighting enthusiasts were allegedly dumped, once it receives a formal request from the DOJ.

RELATED: Navy awaits DOJ go-signal to search Taal Lake for missing sabungeros

