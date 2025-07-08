Bill seeks to create scam prevention center to combat online fraud

MANILA, Philippines — A measure has been filed in the 20th Congress seeking to establish the country’s first Philippine Scam Prevention Center (PSPC), a one-stop shop for scam-related complaints and enforcement amid the growing threat of online fraud.

Sen. Mark Villar, author of the proposed bill, said the PSPC would serve as the government’s lead agency in responding to digital fraud and online financial scams, especially as scammers continue to adapt to rapid technological changes.

“Ngayong panahon po na halos lahat ay digital na, nakikita rin natin na patuloy ang paglikha ng mga scammers ng mga makabagong paraan sa panlilinlang nila sa mga tao,” Villar said.

The center will operate under the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and will work in close coordination with key government agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), National Privacy Commission (NPC), as well as private stakeholders like financial institutions, telcos and e-commerce platforms.

Villar earlier pushed for the passage of the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) in the 19th Congress. Under the new measure, the PSPC would assist in enforcing AFASA and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 by helping victims pursue cases against scammers and fraud networks.

Regional and local PSPC offices are also planned to ensure accessibility and faster action on scam complaints across the country.

“We were successful in the passage of AFASA in the 19th Congress, and through this bill, we will continue to fight scammers and protect Filipinos from financial losses,” Villar said.

The senator added that the PSPC would play a critical role in strengthening the digital economy by fostering trust and offering timely protection for Filipino consumers.

“By establishing an integrated center that caters to every Filipino victimized by scammers and hackers, we can build a stronger digital economy while safeguarding the savings and livelihoods of our kababayans,” Villar said.