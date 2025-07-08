^

Headlines

Bill seeks to create scam prevention center to combat online fraud

Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 6:21pm
Bill seeks to create scam prevention center to combat online fraud
Stock image of a mobile phone
BW / File

MANILA, Philippines — A measure has been filed in the 20th Congress seeking to establish the country’s first Philippine Scam Prevention Center (PSPC), a one-stop shop for scam-related complaints and enforcement amid the growing threat of online fraud.

Sen. Mark Villar, author of the proposed bill, said the PSPC would serve as the government’s lead agency in responding to digital fraud and online financial scams, especially as scammers continue to adapt to rapid technological changes.

“Ngayong panahon po na halos lahat ay digital na, nakikita rin natin na patuloy ang paglikha ng mga scammers ng mga makabagong paraan sa panlilinlang nila sa mga tao,” Villar said.

The center will operate under the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and will work in close coordination with key government agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), National Privacy Commission (NPC), as well as private stakeholders like financial institutions, telcos and e-commerce platforms.

Villar earlier pushed for the passage of the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) in the 19th Congress. Under the new measure, the PSPC would assist in enforcing AFASA and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 by helping victims pursue cases against scammers and fraud networks.

Regional and local PSPC offices are also planned to ensure accessibility and faster action on scam complaints across the country.

“We were successful in the passage of AFASA in the 19th Congress, and through this bill, we will continue to fight scammers and protect Filipinos from financial losses,” Villar said.

The senator added that the PSPC would play a critical role in strengthening the digital economy by fostering trust and offering timely protection for Filipino consumers.

“By establishing an integrated center that caters to every Filipino victimized by scammers and hackers, we can build a stronger digital economy while safeguarding the savings and livelihoods of our kababayans,” Villar said.

ONLINE SCAM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SEC lists Ang, 4 others as e-sabong firm stockholders

SEC lists Ang, 4 others as e-sabong firm stockholders

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and four other investors are behind Lucky 8 Star Quest Inc., according to documents...
Headlines
fbtw
Why the Supreme Court lightened penalties for man who killed abusive father

Why the Supreme Court lightened penalties for man who killed abusive father

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that a sudden, uncontrollable emotional outburst brought on by years of abuse may be considered...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Bising weakens after landfall, to exit PAR
play

Typhoon Bising weakens after landfall, to exit PAR

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Typhoon Bising (international name: Danas) has weakened after making landfall in Taiwan and is expected to exit the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Cloudy to rainy weather due to southwest monsoon

PAGASA: Cloudy to rainy weather due to southwest monsoon

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Most parts of the country will continue experiencing cloudy to rainy weather today because of the southwest monsoon, according...
Headlines
fbtw
'Bising' leaves Philippine area, heads for China

'Bising' leaves Philippine area, heads for China

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
"Bising" (international name Danas), which affected 13,000 in the Philippines, has left the Philippine area of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Public health crisis: Catholic bishops urge gov&rsquo;t to regulate online gambling

Public health crisis: Catholic bishops urge gov’t to regulate online gambling

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
In a recent pastoral letter, the CBCP expressed deep concern over the rapid proliferation of online gambling platforms, warning...
Headlines
fbtw
Houthi rebels strike 2 Filipino-manned vessels; 2 seafarers suspected missing

Houthi rebels strike 2 Filipino-manned vessels; 2 seafarers suspected missing

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Two foreign-flagged vessels with mostly Filipino crews were attacked by Houthi rebels, with two Filipino crewmen possibly...
Headlines
fbtw
Why PAGCOR rejects total ban, favors stricter online gambling rules

Why PAGCOR rejects total ban, favors stricter online gambling rules

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. said it does not support a total ban on online gambling but backs stricter regulation,...
Headlines
fbtw
No oral arguments: Supreme Court changes course on Maharlika fund

No oral arguments: Supreme Court changes course on Maharlika fund

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The Supreme Court has canceled the oral arguments on the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund, originally scheduled to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with