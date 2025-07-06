^

Headlines

Report: Japan to ‘export’ six destroyer ships to Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 6, 2025 | 4:46pm
Report: Japan to â€˜exportâ€™ six destroyer ships to Philippines
Japanese flags flutter along Ayala Bridge in Manila on Monday, ahead of the official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on April 28, 2025.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Japan is preparing to transfer several of its decommissioned naval ships to the Philippines, according to a report by Japanese media.

Tokyo-based newspaper "Yomiuri Shimbun" reported that the governments of Japan and the Philippines have reached an agreement for the export of six used Abukuma-class destroyer escorts.

The move is aimed at improving “interoperability with the Philippine military and jointly strengthening deterrence and response capabilities against China,” the report said.

The Abukuma-class vessels were originally commissioned between 1989 and 1993.

The newspaper cited multiple Japanese government officials who said the two countries had agreed on the transfer of the six warships.

It also reported that Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro confirmed the arrangement during a meeting in Singapore in June 2025.

The destroyer escorts, which have been in service for over 30 years, are gradually being retired by Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force due to personnel shortages. They are set to be replaced by newer vessels that require smaller crews.

Each ship measures 109 meters in length and has a standard displacement of 2,000 tons, with a crew requirement of around 120 personnel.

Equipped with anti-submarine and anti-ship missiles, the Abukuma-class ships are primarily designed for patrol duties in Japanese waters. However, they lack helicopter capabilities due to their smaller size compared to standard destroyers.

Philstar.com has reached out to the Armed Forces of the Philippines for comment and additional details, but has yet to receive a response.

Last month, Japan’s House of Councillors approved the Reciprocal Access Agreement with the Philippines, which serves as the legal framework for the deployment of each other’s troops in both countries’ territories.

AFP

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

JAPAN

MILITARY

PHILIPPINES

RECIPROCAL ACCESS AGREEMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Duterte off his meds, down to skin and bones&rsquo;

‘Duterte off his meds, down to skin and bones’

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
More than 100 days in detention in The Hague, former president Rodrigo Duterte has become “so thin, skin and bones,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte lawyer wants to submit Imee&rsquo;s report to ICC

Duterte lawyer wants to submit Imee’s report to ICC

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte has asked pre-trial judges of the International Criminal Court to...
Headlines
fbtw
Bam, Kiko likely to join Senate majority &ndash; Jinggoy

Bam, Kiko likely to join Senate majority – Jinggoy

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Senators Bam Aquino and Francis Pangilinan are likely to join the Senate majority in the 20th Congress, with expectations...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC: 2 judges in Duterte case not biased

ICC: 2 judges in Duterte case not biased

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The plenary of judges of the International Criminal Court  has released its detailed explanation on why it dismissed...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG's Tarriela sues Sass Sasot for cyber libel in P1.25-M suit
play

PCG's Tarriela sues Sass Sasot for cyber libel in P1.25-M suit

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela has filed a cyber libel complaint against online blogger Allan...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lipa archbishop elected next CBCP president

Lipa archbishop elected next CBCP president

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines on Saturday elected Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera as its next...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: 2025 storms to be less severe than last year

PAGASA: 2025 storms to be less severe than last year

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
There will be 10 to 18 more tropical cyclones visiting the Philippines this year, although they will be “less severe”...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros: Pink, yellow must consolidate for 2028

Hontiveros: Pink, yellow must consolidate for 2028

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
“Yellow” and “Pink” forces should consolidate their ranks and strengthen the opposition by building...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Bones of sabungeros can still be recovered&rsquo;

‘Bones of sabungeros can still be recovered’

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
The bones of the missing cockfight enthusiasts or sabungeros could still be recovered in Taal Lake if allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with