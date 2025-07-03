Supreme Court grants temporary protection order to kin of missing activist

Lawyers and family members of missing Albay activists James Jazmines and Felix Salaveria before the Supreme Court on Nov. 14, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has granted a temporary protection order to the family of missing activist James Jazmines.

In a notice dated May 6, 2025, the high court ordered the respondents in the petition for a writ of amparo and habeas data to stay at least one kilometer away from the petitioner and his immediate family.

The respondents include President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his capacity as commander-in-chief, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr., former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, current PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III, and four other PNP officers.

The Supreme Court also directed the respondents to file a verified return with a comment on the petition.

The petition was filed by Jazmines' wife, Corazon Jazmines, in November 2024 after James allegedly disappeared in August 2024.

The Supreme Court not only granted the temporary protection order but also issued the writs of amparo and habeas data, directing the Court of Appeals to hold a summary hearing and resolve the case “on the same merits” within 10 days of submission.

A writ of amparo protects individuals whose right to life, liberty, or security is violated or threatened by unlawful acts or omissions of public officials or private entities.

A writ of habeas data, meanwhile, allows individuals to access, challenge, or delete personal data illegally obtained or used.

Jazmines is the youngest brother of National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace consultant Alan Jazmines.

Along with cycling advocate Felix Salaveria, he has been missing since the last week of August 2024.

According to Corazon Jazmines, the family has long faced harassment, especially during Alan’s involvement in peace negotiations with the government under then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

James Jazmines and Salaveria are among 18 individuals reported missing under the Marcos administration as of June 30, 2025, according to Karapatan Secretary-General Tinay Palabay.