^

Headlines

Supreme Court grants temporary protection order to kin of missing activist

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 6:53pm
Supreme Court grants temporary protection order to kin of missing activist
Lawyers and family members of missing Albay activists James Jazmines and Felix Salaveria before the Supreme Court on Nov. 14, 2024.
Bayan Muna / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has granted a temporary protection order to the family of missing activist James Jazmines.

In a notice dated May 6, 2025, the high court ordered the respondents in the petition for a writ of amparo and habeas data to stay at least one kilometer away from the petitioner and his immediate family.

The respondents include President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his capacity as commander-in-chief, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr., former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, current PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III, and four other PNP officers.

The Supreme Court also directed the respondents to file a verified return with a comment on the petition.

The petition was filed by Jazmines' wife, Corazon Jazmines, in November 2024 after James allegedly disappeared in August 2024.

The Supreme Court not only granted the temporary protection order but also issued the writs of amparo and habeas data, directing the Court of Appeals to hold a summary hearing and resolve the case “on the same merits” within 10 days of submission.

A writ of amparo protects individuals whose right to life, liberty, or security is violated or threatened by unlawful acts or omissions of public officials or private entities.

A writ of habeas data, meanwhile, allows individuals to access, challenge, or delete personal data illegally obtained or used.

Jazmines is the youngest brother of National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace consultant Alan Jazmines.

Along with cycling advocate Felix Salaveria, he has been missing since the last week of August 2024.

According to Corazon Jazmines, the family has long faced harassment, especially during Alan’s involvement in peace negotiations with the government under then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

James Jazmines and Salaveria are among 18 individuals reported missing under the Marcos administration as of June 30, 2025, according to Karapatan Secretary-General Tinay Palabay.

ACTIVISM

COURT OF APPEALS

HUMAN RIGHTS

RED TAGGING

SUPREME COURT

WRIT OF AMPARO

WRIT OF HABEAS DATA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Atong Ang denies mastermind tag in sabungeros case, to file complaint

Atong Ang denies mastermind tag in sabungeros case, to file complaint

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
Businessman Atong Ang has denied the accusation of self-proclaimed whistleblower alias "Totoy," who linked him and...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 3

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 3

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
Several classes are suspended on Thursday, July 3, due to inclement weather.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No traps in Senate impeachment court&rsquo;

‘No traps in Senate impeachment court’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
No “trap” of any kind is being set by the Senate impeachment court, contrary to Akbayan party-list Rep. Chel Diokno’s...
Headlines
fbtw
'Sabungeros' case: Atong Ang files criminal raps, says 'Totoy' tried to extort P300M
play

'Sabungeros' case: Atong Ang files criminal raps, says 'Totoy' tried to extort P300M

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Gaming tycoon Atong Ang filed several criminal complaints against self-proclaimed whistleblower Julie Patidongan and his former...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PTA head Barbers gets 8 years for graft

Ex-PTA head Barbers gets 8 years for graft

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Robert Dean Barbers, former general manager of the defunct Philippine Tourism Authority, was sentenced to up to eight...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong arrives in Hong Kong
play

Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong arrives in Hong Kong

9 hours ago
Prior to its Hong Kong stop, the Chinese aircraft carrier was also reportedly present in Philippine waters in April during...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA near Cagayan may develop into tropical cyclone by weekend &mdash; PAGASA
play

LPA near Cagayan may develop into tropical cyclone by weekend — PAGASA

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 10 hours ago
The low pressure area spotted east northeast of Cagayan may intensify into a tropical cyclone before it exits the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Atong Ang tagged as e-sabong kidnap brains

Atong Ang tagged as e-sabong kidnap brains

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
Gaming tycoon Atong Ang is taking legal action after being implicated as the mastermind behind the disappearance and murder...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad raises concern on South China Sea situation

Quad raises concern on South China Sea situation

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Top diplomats from the “Quad” group of nations have expressed serious concern over the situation in the East and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with