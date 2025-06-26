^

Mastermind behind missing sabungeros has money to influence courts, says Remulla

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 4:36pm
Mastermind behind missing sabungeros has money to influence courts, says Remulla
Relatives hold photos of some missing cockfighting aficionados (sabungeros) from Manila and Laguna, as they sought help from Malacañang, Jan. 31.
Michael Varcas / File

SINGAPORE — The alleged mastermind in the killings of the “missing sabungeros” has enough money to infiltrate the judiciary, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla warned Thursday.

In an ambush interview, Remulla said he plans to speak with Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo about the supposed influence being exerted by the brains behind the killings.

“Ang bigat ng kalaban dito kasi ang pera niyan, makakapasok ‘yan hanggang even sa judiciary,” Remulla told reporters.

(The opponent here is powerful because he has enough money to reach even the judiciary.)

“Basta ang sinasabi ng mastermind, narinig ko 'yong kanyang [sinasabi], in his own words—‘Kaya natin iyan.’ Kahit Supreme Court daw kaya niya. Kaya kakausapin natin ang chief justice tungkol dito,” he added.

(What the mastermind is saying and I heard it myself, in his own words is: “We can handle that.” He even claims he can influence the Supreme Court. That’s why we’ll speak with the chief justice about this.)

Remulla did not name the alleged mastermind he was referring to or provide further details about the supposed court infiltration.

Philstar.com has reached out to the Supreme Court for comment. Spokesperson Camille Ting said the high court has not yet met with Remulla on the matter.

How were the cockfighters killed? According to a June 18 report by GMA News, a man identified as “Totoy,” who claimed to be a former security guard at the Manila Arena, alleged that the missing cockfighting enthusiasts were strangled with wire and their bodies dumped in Taal Lake.

Totoy claimed the victims had cheated in cockfighting matches, but he did not name the person behind the killings.

