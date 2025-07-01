^

Tolentino: China sanction a ‘badge of honor’

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 1:18pm
Senator Francis Tolentino on January 16, 2024
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Francis Tolentino said that the sanction China has imposed on him is a “badge of honor”. 

In a statement on its website, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Tolentino, accusing him of being anti-China. The former senator has been banned from the Chinese mainland, as well as Hong Kong and Macao. 

Acknowledging China’s statement, Tolentino brushed off the sanctions. 

“I have fought — and will continue to fight — for what rightfully belongs to our nation. I stand firmly with the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Coast Guard, and our brave fishermen who depend on these waters for their livelihood,” Tolentino said. 

“This sanction is a badge of honor and a testament to my unwavering commitment to protect our national interest and our people's dignity,” he added. 

Tolentino said that no foreign forces can keep him silent. 

He is a staunch critic of China’s incursion on the West Philippine Sea, as well as alleged foreign influence operations in the country.  

Most notably, Tolentino forwarded the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act. 

The first law gives legislative recognition to the 2016 South China Sea arbitral award, which ruled that the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone belonged solely to the country. The second law prescribes sea lanes where vessels could traverse, which includes routes in the West Philippine Sea. 

Aside from the two laws, Tolentino also alleged that a Makati-based public relations firm was targeting pro-West Philippine Sea figures with troll farms. 

