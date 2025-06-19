Marcos heads to Japan for World Expo, business talks in Osaka

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has departed for Osaka, Japan to attend the World Expo and hold business meetings, according to the Palace.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed Marcos left the country early Thursday, June 19.

While he is away, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III, and Education Secretary Sonny Angara will serve as caretakers of the government.

“The president’s trip there is to witness, visit, and take pride in the Philippines’ pavilion in the said World Expo in Osaka 2025 because this showcases our rich culture and beautiful landscapes,” Castro said in Filipino.

The Palace has yet to disclose which business leaders Marcos will meet while in Japan.

The president’s visit follows an invitation earlier this year from Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who encouraged Marcos to attend the Expo during a visit to the Philippines in April.

“This year, the Filipino Pavilion is becoming a popular destination for visitors, so I also look forward to welcoming you to visit the Osaka Expo soon,” Ishiba said.

This marks Marcos’ third trip to Japan since taking office. In 2024, he traveled there twice—first for a working visit and later to attend the ASEAN-Japan Summit.