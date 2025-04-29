^

Marcos meets Japan's Ishiba, pushes for peace and security

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 29, 2025 | 7:32pm
Marcos meets Japan's Ishiba, pushes for peace and security
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru at Malacañan Palace on April 29, 2025.
MPC Pool

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. discussed peace and security with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the latter's visit to Malacañang Palace in Manila on Tuesday, April 29.

Ishiba and Marcos previously met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Laos in 2024. Ishiba is in the country for an “official visit,” which has fewer ceremonies than a state visit.

“I am looking forward to our talks today spanning economic cooperation and development, strong people-to-people ties, and defense and security relationships. I hope our discussions today will further help us in our common pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity for all,” Marcos said in his opening remarks during a bilateral meeting between the two countries. 

Marcos said the Philippines and Japan are in a golden age of their relationship, with the two countries set to celebrate 70 years of formal ties in 2026. 

“This is also where we lay the groundwork for the future – as we look at seven decades of our shared history to lay the groundwork for a resonant and inspiring future where we engage across all sectors,” the Philippine president said. 

In turn, Ishiba said that Japan and the Philippines shared a vision for peace and rules-based order. 

“The Philippines and Japan are neighbors connected by the ocean, and we are also an ally of the United States. Our two countries are bound by fundamental values, including the rule of law, as well as shared challenges in the area of security, economy, and disaster prevention,” Ishiba said in Japanese, as translated by their party’s interpreter. 

The meeting of Marcos and Ishiba comes on the heels of global uncertainties in the Indo-Pacific region. 

As the Philippines grapples with territorial disputes with China over the West Philippine Sea, Japan is also facing off with China over ownership of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. 

Manila and Tokyo also have a reciprocal access agreement, which allows enhanced military cooperation between the two countries.

BONGBONG MARCOS

ISHIBA SHIGERU

JAPAN
