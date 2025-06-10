Padilla, Villanueva pulled apart after tense Senate moment

Sen. Bato Dela Rosa pulling Sen. Robin Padilla as the latter and Sen. Joel Villanueva exchanges words over the motion of Dela Rosa asking the Senate to dismiss the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

MANILA, Philippines — Prior to the oath-taking of senator-judges in the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, Sens. Robin Padilla and Joel Villanueva were involved in a minor scuffle.

In a video by The STAR, Padilla could be seen being pulled away by Sen. Bato dela Rosa, while Villanueva was being restrained by Sen. Nancy Binay.

Padilla was then heard saying, “Oh ano?” (So, what?), while Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano remarked, “Misunderstanding lang.” (It’s just a misunderstanding).

The incident occurred after Villanueva objected to Dela Rosa’s motion to dismiss the impeachment case against Duterte.

Dela Rosa, a known close ally of Duterte, claimed that the impeachment complaint against the Vice President should be dismissed due to “constitutional infirmities and questions on jurisdiction and authority of the 20th Congress.”

Several senators, including Villanueva and Risa Hontiveros, opposed Dela Rosa’s motion to dismiss the impeachment complaint against the vice president.

Following this, the senators took their oath as senator-judges and donned the traditional crimson robes worn during impeachment trials.

However, notable Duterte allies such as Padilla, Cynthia Villar and Imee Marcos chose not to wear their robes during the proceedings.