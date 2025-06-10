^

Headlines

Padilla, Villanueva pulled apart after tense Senate moment

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 8:00pm
Padilla, Villanueva pulled apart after tense Senate moment
Sen. Bato Dela Rosa pulling Sen. Robin Padilla as the latter and Sen. Joel Villanueva exchanges words over the motion of Dela Rosa asking the Senate to dismiss the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.
The STAR via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Prior to the oath-taking of senator-judges in the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, Sens. Robin Padilla and Joel Villanueva were involved in a minor scuffle.

In a video by The STAR, Padilla could be seen being pulled away by Sen. Bato dela Rosa, while Villanueva was being restrained by Sen. Nancy Binay.

Padilla was then heard saying, “Oh ano?” (So, what?), while Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano remarked, “Misunderstanding lang.” (It’s just a misunderstanding).

The incident occurred after Villanueva objected to Dela Rosa’s motion to dismiss the impeachment case against Duterte.

Dela Rosa, a known close ally of Duterte, claimed that the impeachment complaint against the Vice President should be dismissed due to “constitutional infirmities and questions on jurisdiction and authority of the 20th Congress.”

Several senators, including Villanueva and Risa Hontiveros, opposed Dela Rosa’s motion to dismiss the impeachment complaint against the vice president.

Following this, the senators took their oath as senator-judges and donned the traditional crimson robes worn during impeachment trials.

However, notable Duterte allies such as Padilla, Cynthia Villar and Imee Marcos chose not to wear their robes during the proceedings.

BATO DELA ROSA

IMPEACHMENT

JOEL VILLANUEVA

ROBIN PADILLA

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SENATE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: Sara Duterte's impeach trial will clearly cross over to 20th Congress
play

Marcos: Sara Duterte's impeach trial will clearly cross over to 20th Congress

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
Even President Bongbong Marcos sees the writing on the wall: the Senate impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte should...
Headlines
fbtw
Legal squabbles foil Senate minority bid to start Sara trial before June 11

Legal squabbles foil Senate minority bid to start Sara trial before June 11

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
After hours of impasse, senators on Monday night voted unanimously to send the articles of impeachment against Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
House clears bill for 6-year barangay, SK terms

House clears bill for 6-year barangay, SK terms

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
After passing on third reading, the House bill extending barangay and SK terms to six years is now set for bicam deliberations...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial
play

Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
After hours of plenary debate, Senate President Francis Escudero took his oath last night as presiding officer of the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Robin Padilla files resolution to shut down impeach proceedings vs Sara Duterte

Robin Padilla files resolution to shut down impeach proceedings vs Sara Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Sen. Robin Padilla filed a resolution seeking to shut down the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duter...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Speeding like sports cars? DOTr suspends franchise of viral buses, drivers' license

Speeding like sports cars? DOTr suspends franchise of viral buses, drivers' license

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The DOTr has suspended the franchise of the bus company whose vehicles were reportedly operated like sports cars on a...
Headlines
fbtw
MMDA: No-contact policy doesn&rsquo;t stop traffic enforcers from ticketing

MMDA: No-contact policy doesn’t stop traffic enforcers from ticketing

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
On-ground traffic enforcers deployed across Metro Manila can still apprehend motorists for traffic violations.
Headlines
fbtw
'Disgusting' bid to release POGO-linked Tony Yang happened, says Viado

'Disgusting' bid to release POGO-linked Tony Yang happened, says Viado

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Explaining allegations against him, Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said there was an attempt to free high-profile POGO...
Headlines
fbtw
Bam Aquino says 20th Congress must fulfill duty in VP Sara's impeachment trial

Bam Aquino says 20th Congress must fulfill duty in VP Sara's impeachment trial

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Senator-elect Bam Aquino believes the 20th Congress must fulfill its mandate to hear Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with