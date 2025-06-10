^

Headlines

Senators sworn in as impeachment judges, opening Sara Duterte's trial

Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 6:46pm
Senators sworn in as impeachment judges, opening Sara Duterte's trial
Senators of the 19th Congress take their oaths as judges of the impeachment court on Tuesday evening, June 10, 2025, marking the opening the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Senators took their oaths as judges of the impeachment court on Tuesday evening, formally opening the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte after a tense plenary session marked by procedural disputes and turns.

Senate President Francis Escudero, who was sworn in as the presiding officer of the impeachment court on Monday night, oversaw the proceedings.

The session on Tuesday began with a heated exchange as Minority Leader Koko Pimentel III pressed the chamber to proceed with the agreed-upon 4 p.m. oath-taking, as specified in the motion approved the previous day.

Pimentel and minority colleague Sen. Risa Hontiveros also tried to contest Sen. Bato dela Rosa's move to deliver a privilege speech before the oath-taking could proceed.

Dela Rosa used his time to formally move for the dismissal of the impeachment complaint against Duterte, citing “constitutional infirmities.”

The subject of criticisms and mounting pressure over perceived impeachment delays, Escudero then ruled that such a motion could only be addressed once the Senate formally convened as an impeachment court — which required senators to first take their oaths as judges.

Escudero then suspended the session temporarily to allow senators to don their impeachment robes. At 6:15 p.m., the Senate reconvened, and senators finally took their oaths as judges.

Senator-judges in robes take a group photo after a tense plenary session on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab

With the Senate now formally constituted as an impeachment court, Escudero declared the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte open and called the court to order.

The oath-taking marks a historic step in the impeachment process against a sitting vice president, who has vowed to face the charges, carry out a "bloodbath" at trial and expose the “baselessness” of the accusations against her. — based on reports from Cristina Chi

BATO DELA ROSA

CHIZ ESCUDERO

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

KOKO PIMENTEL

RISA HONTIVEROS

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Legal squabbles foil Senate minority bid to start Sara trial before June 11

Legal squabbles foil Senate minority bid to start Sara trial before June 11

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
After hours of impasse, senators on Monday night voted unanimously to send the articles of impeachment against Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial
play

Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
After hours of plenary debate, Senate President Francis Escudero took his oath last night as presiding officer of the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Two Chinese aircraft carriers seen in Pacific for first time

Two Chinese aircraft carriers seen in Pacific for first time

8 hours ago
Japan said Tuesday that two Chinese aircraft carriers had been seen operating in the Pacific Ocean for the first time as Beijing...
Headlines
fbtw
Robin Padilla files resolution to shut down impeach proceedings vs Sara Duterte

Robin Padilla files resolution to shut down impeach proceedings vs Sara Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Sen. Robin Padilla filed a resolution seeking to shut down the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duter...
Headlines
fbtw
No lack of witnesses vs Duterte, says ICC lawyer

No lack of witnesses vs Duterte, says ICC lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Inviting other possible victims of the Duterte administration’s drug war to participate in the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fil-Am daughter of Ilocana public school teacher wins US mayoral race&nbsp;

Fil-Am daughter of Ilocana public school teacher wins US mayoral race 

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The daughter of an Ilocana immigrant made history over the weekend by becoming the first Filipino-American and woman of color...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte flies to Malaysia for 'personal trip' as trial looms

Sara Duterte flies to Malaysia for 'personal trip' as trial looms

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will be in Malaysia this week for a "personal family trip," her office announced on...
Headlines
fbtw
After retaining most agency chiefs, Marcos to review undersecretaries

After retaining most agency chiefs, Marcos to review undersecretaries

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his administration's performance review has expanded to undersecretaries across all...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression forms outside PAR, 'habagat' brings rains

Tropical depression forms outside PAR, 'habagat' brings rains

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility has developed into a tropical depression, the state weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with