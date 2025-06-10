Senators sworn in as impeachment judges, opening Sara Duterte's trial

Senators of the 19th Congress take their oaths as judges of the impeachment court on Tuesday evening, June 10, 2025, marking the opening the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

MANILA, Philippines — Senators took their oaths as judges of the impeachment court on Tuesday evening, formally opening the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte after a tense plenary session marked by procedural disputes and turns.

Senate President Francis Escudero, who was sworn in as the presiding officer of the impeachment court on Monday night, oversaw the proceedings.

The session on Tuesday began with a heated exchange as Minority Leader Koko Pimentel III pressed the chamber to proceed with the agreed-upon 4 p.m. oath-taking, as specified in the motion approved the previous day.

Pimentel and minority colleague Sen. Risa Hontiveros also tried to contest Sen. Bato dela Rosa's move to deliver a privilege speech before the oath-taking could proceed.

Dela Rosa used his time to formally move for the dismissal of the impeachment complaint against Duterte, citing “constitutional infirmities.”

The subject of criticisms and mounting pressure over perceived impeachment delays, Escudero then ruled that such a motion could only be addressed once the Senate formally convened as an impeachment court — which required senators to first take their oaths as judges.

Escudero then suspended the session temporarily to allow senators to don their impeachment robes. At 6:15 p.m., the Senate reconvened, and senators finally took their oaths as judges.

The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab Senator-judges in robes take a group photo after a tense plenary session on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

With the Senate now formally constituted as an impeachment court, Escudero declared the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte open and called the court to order.

The oath-taking marks a historic step in the impeachment process against a sitting vice president, who has vowed to face the charges, carry out a "bloodbath" at trial and expose the “baselessness” of the accusations against her. — based on reports from Cristina Chi