^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 7:05pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A photo of Kanlaon Volcano's crater captured on Dec. 14, 2024.
Task Force Kanlaon via Radyo Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below?  Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More schools urge Senate to proceed with Sara Duterte impeachment trial

More schools urge Senate to proceed with Sara Duterte impeachment trial

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Several universities have joined calls urging the Philippine Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Fast-track impeachment trial in 19 days urged

Fast-track impeachment trial in 19 days urged

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino is proposing an expedited impeachment trial for Vice President Sara Duterte that...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate facing heat as 3-day protest begins for Sara Duterte trial

Senate facing heat as 3-day protest begins for Sara Duterte trial

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Pressure has been mounting on the Senate to cease further delays in holding the impeachment trial after several Catholic universities...
Headlines
fbtw
'The sacrifice is too great': Marcos' next moves on EDSA rehab

'The sacrifice is too great': Marcos' next moves on EDSA rehab

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The rehabilitation of EDSA will not commence until “solid” rerouting plans are in place and local government units...
Headlines
fbtw
Just one hour needed: Senate minority to push for opening of Sara's impeachment trial this Monday

Just one hour needed: Senate minority to push for opening of Sara's impeachment trial this Monday

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Senate's tiny two-member minority bloc will formally move during Monday's plenary session to convene the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Business leaders join clamor for Senate to try VP Sara Duterte

Business leaders join clamor for Senate to try VP Sara Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
From classrooms to boardrooms, pressure mounts on the Senate to convene as impeachment court and try Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
19 days 'not enough' to try Sara Duterte in impeach trial, says House prosecutor

19 days 'not enough' to try Sara Duterte in impeach trial, says House prosecutor

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The 19-day timeline proposed by Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino is not enough to present evidence, a House prosecutor...
Headlines
fbtw
Catholic schools join mounting calls to start VP Duterte's trial

Catholic schools join mounting calls to start VP Duterte's trial

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Following earlier appeals from universities, Catholic educational institutions have now called on the Senate to proceed with...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's defense says ready for trial, but calls process &lsquo;flawed&rsquo;

Sara Duterte's defense says ready for trial, but calls process ‘flawed’

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team is prepared to confront the charges against her in an impeachment trial even...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with